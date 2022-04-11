Sobre Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra fue una de las personalidades musicales más importantes del siglo XX. Durante 60 años de carrera demostró una notable habilidad para mantenerse vigente más allá de toda moda. Surgido durante la era del swing de los treinta y los cuarenta, Sinatra fue el gran emblema de la era de los crooners de los cuarenta y cincuenta y continuó atrayendo millones de seguidores durante la era del rock que comenzó a mediados de los cincuenta. Por sobre todo, Sinatra tuvo un rol fundamental en la difusión del gran cancionero norteamericano. Sus impecables versiones del repertorio de autores como Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter o George Gerswhin convirtieron a estas canciones en clásicos de la música universal y se volvieron la referencia obligada para todo intérprete del género.
Fuente: Apple Music
Discografía de Frank Sinatra
- The Voice of Frank Sinatra (1946)
- Songs by Sinatra (1947)
- Christmas Songs by Sinatra (1948)
- Frankly Sentimental (1949)
- Dedicated to You (1950)
- Sing and Dance with Frank Sinatra (1950)
- Songs for Young Lovers (1954)
- Swing Easy! (1954)
- In the Wee Small Hours (1955)
- Songs for Swingin’ Lovers! (1956)
- Close to You (1957)
- A Swingin’ Affair! (1957)
- Where Are You? (1957)
- A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra (1957)
- Come Fly with Me (1958)
- Frank Sinatra Sings for Only the Lonely (1958)
- Come Dance with Me! (1959)
- No One Cares (1959)
- Nice ‘n’ Easy (1960)
- Sinatra’s Swingin’ Session!!! (1961)
- Ring-a-Ding-Ding! (1961)
- Come Swing with Me! (1961)
- Swing Along With Me (1961)
- I Remember Tommy (1961)
- Sinatra and Strings (1962)
- Point of No Return (1962)
- Sinatra and Swingin’ Brass (1962)
- All Alone (1962)
- Sinatra Sings of Love and things (1962)
- Sinatra Sings Great Songs from Great Britain (1962)
- Sinatra–Basie: An Historic Musical First with Count Basie (1962)
- The Concert Sinatra (1963)
- Tell her you love her (1963)
- Sinatra’s Sinatra (1963)
- Sinatra Sings Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River, and Other Academy Award Winners (1964)
- America, I Hear You Singing with Bing Crosby and Fred Waring (1964)
- It Might as Well Be Swing with Count Basie (1964)
- 12 Songs of Christmas with Bing Crosby and Fred Waring (1964)
- Softly, as I Leave You (1964)
- September of My Years (1965)
- Sentimental Journey (1965)
- My Kind of Broadway (1965)
- A Man and His Music (1965)
- Moonlight Sinatra (1966)
- Strangers in the Night (1966)
- That’s Life (1966)
- Francis Albert Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim with Antonio Carlos Jobim (1967)
- Romantic songs from the early years 1967
- The World We Knew (1967)
- Francis A. & Edward K. with Duke Ellington (1968)
- The Sinatra Family Wish You a Merry Christmas with Frank Sinatra Jr., Nancy Sinatra and Tina Sinatra (1968)
- Cycles (1968)
- My Way (1969)
- A Man Alone (1969)
- Watertown (1970)
- Sinatra & Company with Antonio Carlos Jobim (1971)
- Ol’ Blue Eyes Is Back (1973)
- Some Nice Things I’ve Missed (1974)
- Trilogy: Past Present Future (1980)
- She Shot Me Down (1981)
- L.A. Is My Lady (1984)
- Duets (1993)
- Duets II (1994)
