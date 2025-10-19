Sobre Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash fue uno de los artistas más influyentes del siglo XX, una figura icónica que trascendió géneros como el country, rockabilly, folk, góspel y rock and roll. Nacido en 1932 en Kingsland, Arkansas, y fallecido en 2003 en Nashville, su carrera abarcó casi cinco décadas, durante las cuales grabó más de 90 álbumes y compuso más de 500 canciones.
Su estilo inconfundible, marcado por la voz grave de barítono y el característico ritmo boom-chicka-boom, lo convirtió en un narrador de historias de los marginados, los presos y los redimidos. Desde sus primeros éxitos con Sun Records como I Walk the Line y Folsom Prison Blues, hasta su renacimiento artístico con la serie American Recordings producida por Rick Rubin, Cash demostró una capacidad única para conectar con el alma humana.
Su vida estuvo marcada por luchas personales, adicciones y redención, especialmente tras su matrimonio con June Carter Cash, quien fue clave en su recuperación. Su último gran éxito, Hurt, una versión del tema de Nine Inch Nails, se convirtió en un testamento emocional de su legado.
Discografía de Johnny Cash
- Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar! (1957)
- The Fabulous Johnny Cash (1958)
- Hymns by Johnny Cash (1959)
- Songs of Our Soil (1959)
- Now, There Was a Song! (1960)
- Ride This Train (1960)
- Hymns from the Heart (1962)
- The Sound of Johnny Cash (1962)
- Blood, Sweat and Tears (1963)
- The Christmas Spirit (1963)
- Keep on the Sunny Side (with the Carter Family) (1964)
- I Walk the Line (1964)
- Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian (1964)
- Orange Blossom Special (1965)
- Johnny Cash Sings the Ballads of the True West (1965)
- Everybody Loves a Nut (1966)
- Happiness Is You (1966)
- Carryin’ On with Johnny Cash & June Carter (with June Carter) (1967)
- From Sea to Shining Sea (1968)
- The Holy Land (1969)
- Hello, I’m Johnny Cash (1970)
- Man in Black (1971)
- A Thing Called Love (1972)
- America: A 200-Year Salute in Story and Song (1972)
- The Johnny Cash Family Christmas (1972)
- Any Old Wind That Blows (1973)
- Johnny Cash and His Woman (with June Carter Cash) (1973)
- Ragged Old Flag (1974)
- The Junkie and the Juicehead Minus Me (1974)
- The Johnny Cash Children’s Album (1975)
- Johnny Cash Sings Precious Memories (1975)
- John R. Cash (1975)
- Look at Them Beans (1975)
- One Piece at a Time (1976)
- The Last Gunfighter Ballad (1977)
- The Rambler (1977)
- I Would Like to See You Again (1978)
- Gone Girl (1978)
- Silver (1979)
- A Believer Sings the Truth (1979)
- Johnny Cash Sings with the BC Goodpasture Christian School (1979)
- Rockabilly Blues (1980)
- Classic Christmas (1980)
- The Baron (1981)
- The Adventures of Johnny Cash (1982)
- Johnny 99 (1983)
- Highwayman (with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson) (1985)
- Rainbow (1985)
- Heroes (with Waylon Jennings) (1986)
- Class of ’55 (with Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & Carl Perkins) (1986)
- Believe in Him (1986)
- Johnny Cash Is Coming to Town (1987)
- Classic Cash: Hall of Fame Series (1988)
- Water from the Wells of Home (1988)
- Boom Chicka Boom (1990)
- Highwayman 2 (with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson) (1990)
- The Mystery of Life (1991)
- Country Christmas (1991)
- American Recordings (1994)
- The Road Goes on Forever (with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson) (1995)
- American II: Unchained (1996)
- American III: Solitary Man (2000)
- American IV: The Man Comes Around (2002)
- My Mother’s Hymn Book (2004)
- American V: A Hundred Highways (2006)
- American VI: Ain’t No Grave (2010)
- Out Among the Stars (2014)
- Songwriter (2024)
Descubre sus canciones imprescindibles
Para conocer el alma de Johnny Cash, esta playlist es el mejor punto de partida. Desde Ring of Fire hasta Hurt, pasando por Folsom Prison Blues y Man in Black, cada canción es una ventana a su mundo interior y a la historia de América. Ideal para quienes buscan emoción, autenticidad y una voz que nunca se olvida.
Videoclip Destacado
El videoclip de Hurt, dirigido por Mark Romanek, es una obra maestra visual que acompaña la desgarradora versión de Johnny Cash del tema de Nine Inch Nails. Grabado poco antes de su muerte, muestra imágenes de su vida, su legado y su fragilidad, convirtiéndose en uno de los momentos más conmovedores de la historia de la música.
