Anunciados los primeros nominados al Polaris Prize 2022

Ya hay un primer listado de nominados para los premios Polaris Prize al mejor disco canadiense del año. Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Destroyer, Tanya Tagaq, Basia Bulat, Orville Peck, PUP, Julie Doiron y el ganador de 2020 Backxwash son algunos de los elegidos este año por un jurado de escritores, programadores y locutores.
En total, 197 personas han votado entre 223 discos, de los que sale este primer listado que se reducirá el próximo mes, antes de la elección final que se anunciará en septiembre.
Os dejamos el primer listado de pre-nominados a continuación:
- Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden
- Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
- Ahi – Prospect
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses
- BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory
- Basia Bulat – The Garden
- Cedric Noel – Hang Time
- Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha
- Chiiild – Hope for Sale
- Destroyer – Labyrinthitis
- The Garrys – Get Thee to a Nunnery
- The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night
- Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange
- Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe
- Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades
- Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful
- Julie Doiron – I Thought of You
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- Les Louanges – Crash
- Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
- Loony – soft thing
- Luna Li – Duality
- Lydia Képinski – Depuis
- Men I Trust – Untourable Album
- Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter
- Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
- Orville Peck – Bronco
- Ouri – Frame of a Fauna
- Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love
- P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano
- PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
- Sate – The Fool
- Shad – Tao
- Sister Ray – Communion
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
- Stars – From Capelton Hill
- Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly
- Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
