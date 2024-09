AURORA anuncia libro y fechas de conciertos en Europa

I’VE MADE A SECOND BOOK! 🫀📖 It’s inspired by my most recent album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ and the thoughts and feelings that brought the album to life.



P.S With the book comes a limited edition ‘What Happened To The Heart’ vinyl 📀 Pre-order: https://t.co/o2CLtCxOqv pic.twitter.com/5rUvFX8FCd