Canción: Eddie Vedder – «Brother the Cloud»

Eddie Vedder ha compartido Brother the Cloud, una nueva canción de su próximo álbum en solitario Earthling, que saldrá el 11 de febrero a través de Seattle Surf/Republic.

Sobre la canción

Título: Brother The Cloud

Pertenece a: Earthling

Anteriores singles: The Haves

Sobre el disco: El disco fue producido por Andre Wyatt y será presentado en directo por Vedder junto a un súpergrupo que incluirá a Glen Hansard de The Frames en guitarra y coros, el baterista de Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith, el exguitarrista de RHCP (y actual miembro de gira de Pearl Jam) Josh Klinghoffer, el bajista de Jane’s Addiction Chris Chaney y el propio productor Andrew Wyatt.

Eddie Vedder – Brother the Cloud

Tracklist de Earthling

01 Invincible

02 Power of Right

03 Long Way

04 Brother the Cloud

05 Fallout Today

06 The Dark

07 The Haves

08 Good and Evil

09 Rose of Jericho

10 Try

11 Picture [ft. Elton John]

12 Mrs. Mills

13 On My Way

