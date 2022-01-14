Canción: Eddie Vedder – «Brother the Cloud»

Eddie Vedder ha compartido Brother the Cloud, una nueva canción de su próximo álbum en solitario Earthling, que saldrá el 11 de febrero a través de Seattle Surf/Republic.
Sobre la canción
Título: Brother The Cloud
Pertenece a: Earthling
Anteriores singles: The Haves
Sobre el disco: El disco fue producido por Andre Wyatt y será presentado en directo por Vedder junto a un súpergrupo que incluirá a Glen Hansard de The Frames en guitarra y coros, el baterista de Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith, el exguitarrista de RHCP (y actual miembro de gira de Pearl Jam) Josh Klinghoffer, el bajista de Jane’s Addiction Chris Chaney y el propio productor Andrew Wyatt.
Eddie Vedder – Brother the Cloud
Tracklist de Earthling
01 Invincible
02 Power of Right
03 Long Way
04 Brother the Cloud
05 Fallout Today
06 The Dark
07 The Haves
08 Good and Evil
09 Rose of Jericho
10 Try
11 Picture [ft. Elton John]
12 Mrs. Mills
13 On My Way
