Canción: Father John Misty – «Q4»

Father John Misty ha compartido Q4, el segundo single de su próximo álbum Chloë and The Next 20th Century, que se publicará el 8 de abril a través de Sub Pop y Bella Union.
Es el segundo adelanto que escuchamos de este trabajo tras Funny Girl, que llegó a principios de año. Además, acaba de estrenarse el nuevo videoclip, dirigido por Grant James, y que ya dejamos también a continuación.
Father John Misty – Q4
Tracklist de Chloë and the Next 20th Century
01 Chloë
02 Goodbye Mr. Blue
03 Kiss Me (I Loved You)
04 (Everything But) Her Love
05 Buddy’s Rendezvous
06 Q4
07 Olvidado (Otro Momento)
08 Funny Girl
09 Only a Fool
10 We Could Be Strangers
11 The Next 20th Century
Portada de Chloë and the Next 20th Century
