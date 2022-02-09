Canción: Father John Misty – «Q4»

Father John Misty ha compartido Q4, el segundo single de su próximo álbum Chloë and The Next 20th Century, que se publicará el 8 de abril a través de Sub Pop y Bella Union.

Es el segundo adelanto que escuchamos de este trabajo tras Funny Girl, que llegó a principios de año. Además, acaba de estrenarse el nuevo videoclip, dirigido por Grant James, y que ya dejamos también a continuación.

Father John Misty – Q4

Tracklist de Chloë and the Next 20th Century

01 Chloë

02 Goodbye Mr. Blue

03 Kiss Me (I Loved You)

04 (Everything But) Her Love

05 Buddy’s Rendezvous

06 Q4

07 Olvidado (Otro Momento)

08 Funny Girl

09 Only a Fool

10 We Could Be Strangers

11 The Next 20th Century

Portada de Chloë and the Next 20th Century

