Sáb 16 octubre 2021
Don Broco estrena «Endorphins», un nuevo adelanto de su próximo disco

Don Broco

¿Por qué es noticia?

La banda ha estrenado una nueva canción llamada Endorphins, que supone el más reciente adelanto de su cuarto álbum, Amazing Things,

Sobre el disco

El disco, que también incluye temas que ya hemos escuchado previamente como Gumshield’, Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan, One True Prince y Uber, saldrá a la venta el próximo 22 de octubre

Don Broco – Endorphins

Tracklist del disco

1. ‘Gumshield’
2. ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’
3. ‘Swimwear Season’
4. ‘Endorphins’
5. ‘One True Prince’
6. ‘Anaheim’
7. ‘Uber’
8. ‘How Are You Done With Existing?’
9. ‘Bruce Willis’
10. ‘Revenge Body’
11. ‘Bad 4 Ur Health’
12. ‘Easter Sunday’

