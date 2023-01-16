Versión: Green Day – «Alison» (original de Elvis Costello)

Green Day está de vuelta con una sorpresa para sus fans. La banda acaba de compartir una versión inédita de Alison de Elvis Costello. La canción es el adelanto de la reedición especial con motivo del aniversario de Nimrod, que se publicará el 27 de enero con interesante material inédito.

La canción fue grabada durante las sesiones para este ya clásico álbum y seguro que gustará por igual a los fans de Green Day y de Elvis Costello, ya que mantiene la esencia de la canción original mientras agrega un toque único y personal de la banda.

Recordemos que Nimrod es el quinto álbum de estudio de Green Day y fue lanzado en 1997. El álbum tuvo cuatro sencillos: Hitchin’ A Ride, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life), Redundant y Nice Guys Finish Last. El álbum original contiene 18 canciones, siendo uno de los álbumes más largos de la banda junto con 21st Century Breakdown de 2009. El álbum incluirá demos inéditas de las sesiones de grabación y la canción Desensitized que fue incluida en una edición japonesa del álbum original.

El último lanzamiento de Green Day fue Father of All… en febrero de 2020, aunque recordemos que también lanzaron un álbum en vivo titulado Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band en 2017.

Asegúrate de estar muy atento para escuchar esta reedición el 27 de enero.

Tracklist de Nimrod XXV