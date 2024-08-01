Father John Misty nos sorprende con un nuevo sencillo y un álbum de grandes éxitos

Father John Misty, cuyo verdadero nombre es Josh Tillman, ha lanzado un nuevo sencillo titulado I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All y ha anunciado un álbum recopilatorio llamado Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Crawl. Este álbum, disponible digitalmente desde hoy y físicamente a partir del 16 de agosto, incluye canciones de sus cinco álbumes anteriores: Fear Fun (2012), I Love You, Honeybear (2015), Pure Comedy (2017), God’s Favorite Customer (2018) y Chloë and The Next 20th Century (2022).

El nuevo sencillo cierra la recopilación y también formará parte de un nuevo álbum que se lanzará más adelante este año. Tillman ha interpretado esta nueva canción en directo en varias ocasiones desde 2019 y en algunos conciertos de 2023, de ahí que muchos fans vayan a estar encantados con la idea del lanzamiento. Además, por si esto fuera poco, el álbum también incluye otro tema bien conocido por sus fans, Real Love Baby, por primera vez en un lanzamiento de álbum.

Recordemos que, en junio, el artista adelantó dos nuevas canciones con clips cortos en redes sociales, así que con todas estas novedades, va a ser un año interesante en cuanto al artista estadounidense.

Tracklist de Father John Misty – Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Crawl