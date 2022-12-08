SXSW 2023 añade nada menos que 301 artistas adicionales a su cartel

El famoso festival de música SXSW, uno de los más conocidos e importantes del mundo, ha anunciado la incorporación de 301 artistas a su cartel para el próximo año. Recordemos que SXSW ’23 tendrá lugar en Austin, Texas, del 13 al 18 de marzo.

Entre los nombres destacados de esta tanda de confirmaciones se encuentran English Teacher, Sunflower Bean, Adwaith, Dream Wife, Kid Bookie y The Zombies, que junto al resto de artistas confirmados se unen a los 191 anteriormente anunciados, entre los que había nombres como Kalush Orchestra, Crawlers, Demob Happy, The Lounge Society y The Orielles.

Con una mezcla ecléctica de artistas de todo el mundo y géneros, el festival sigue siendo uno de los más esperados del año en la escena de la música. Os dejamos con el listado completo de confirmados: