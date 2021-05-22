El power trio Hello Mary lanzan “Take Something”

Entre el grunge noventero, el punk suave y el rock de ensueño, el power trio norteamericano Hello Mary ha encontrado su sonido con un je ne sais quoi que te engancha desde la primera escucha. Ahora, un año después de su álbum debut Ginger (2020), las de Brooklyn nos vuelven a atrapar con el tema Take Something.

Helena Straight (guitarra y voz), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bajo) y Stella Branstool (batería y voz) nos hacen viajar en el tiempo con sus canciones que bien podrían haber sido escritas en los 90. Pero no, esta jovencísima banda desborda talento aquí y ahora, y deberemos estar atentxs a sus próximos lanzamientos porque esto promete.

A la espera de que llegue el segundo álbum de Hello Mary (y de que, con algo de suerte, agenden conciertos en España en el futuro), os dejamos con el oscuro e hipnótico videoclip que acompaña Take Something.

Letra de Take Something:

My face flushes

My shoulders fold

My teeth bite down

Never on the things you make

Take

The day off to learn

The things I’ve been working on

Don’t

Stand back and watch

Stop watching, strop watching

Your mouth closes

Your hand raises

Your eyes tear up

Because of the things I said

Take

The day off to learn

The things I’ve been working on

Don’t

Stand back and watch

Stop watching, strop watching

Take something away from this.

Take something away from this.

Take something away from this.