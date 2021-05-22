El power trio Hello Mary lanzan “Take Something”

Entre el grunge noventero, el punk suave y el rock de ensueño, el power trio norteamericano Hello Mary ha encontrado su sonido con un je ne sais quoi que te engancha desde la primera escucha. Ahora, un año después de su álbum debut Ginger (2020), las de Brooklyn nos vuelven a atrapar con el tema Take Something.
Helena Straight (guitarra y voz), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bajo) y Stella Branstool (batería y voz) nos hacen viajar en el tiempo con sus canciones que bien podrían haber sido escritas en los 90. Pero no, esta jovencísima banda desborda talento aquí y ahora, y deberemos estar atentxs a sus próximos lanzamientos porque esto promete.
A la espera de que llegue el segundo álbum de Hello Mary (y de que, con algo de suerte, agenden conciertos en España en el futuro), os dejamos con el oscuro e hipnótico videoclip que acompaña Take Something.
Letra de Take Something:
My face flushes
My shoulders fold
My teeth bite down
Never on the things you make
Take
The day off to learn
The things I’ve been working on
Don’t
Stand back and watch
Stop watching, strop watching
Your mouth closes
Your hand raises
Your eyes tear up
Because of the things I said
Take
The day off to learn
The things I’ve been working on
Don’t
Stand back and watch
Stop watching, strop watching
Take something away from this.
Take something away from this.
Take something away from this.