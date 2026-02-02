Kendrick Lamar arrasa en los Grammy 2026 con «Luther» y un dominio absoluto del rap

Kendrick Lamar se convirtió en el gran protagonista de los Grammy 2026, una edición marcada por la tensión política y por una cosecha musical diversa en la que el rapero de Compton volvió a demostrar por qué es una figura central de la música contemporánea. El artista se llevó cinco premios, incluido Record of the Year por Luther, su colaboración con SZA, y firmó un pleno histórico en todas las categorías de rap gracias a su sexto álbum, GNX .

Un triunfo que consolida una década de liderazgo artístico

La victoria de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026 no solo refuerza su posición en la industria: confirma una trayectoria que, desde good kid, m.A.A.d city hasta Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, ha redefinido los límites del hip hop mainstream. En esta ocasión, GNX llegó a la gala como uno de los discos más nominados del año y terminó imponiéndose en una categoría donde también figuraban nombres como Tyler, The Creator, Clipse o GloRilla.

El reconocimiento a Luther como Record of the Year subraya la relevancia de la alianza entre Lamar y SZA, una de las más fructíferas del R&B y el rap de la última década. La canción también se llevó Best Melodic Rap Performance, reforzando su impacto transversal en géneros que hoy conviven sin fronteras claras.

Una gala marcada por discursos políticos y diversidad de ganadores

Más allá del dominio de Lamar, los Grammy 2026 dejaron otros titulares importantes. Bad Bunny se llevó Album of the Year por DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, acompañado de un discurso abiertamente crítico con el ICE y la administración Trump. Billie Eilish ganó Song of the Year por Wildflower, mientras que Olivia Dean se alzó con el premio a Best New Artist .

La gala también celebró el regreso de veteranos como The Cure, que ganaron su primer Grammy por Songs Of A Lost World, y confirmó el buen momento de escenas diversas: del rock expansivo de Turnstile al pop maximalista de Lady Gaga, pasando por la electrónica de FKA twigs.

El peso cultural del éxito de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026

El dominio de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026 tiene un significado que va más allá del palmarés. En un año donde la ceremonia estuvo marcada por las tensiones políticas y sociales que vive Estados Unidos, su victoria reafirma el papel del rap como espacio de reflexión crítica y como una de las fuerzas creativas más influyentes del panorama. Lamar, que ya había marcado un antes y un después con To Pimp a Butterfly y DAMN., vuelve a situarse en el centro del debate con un proyecto que combina ambición estética y lectura del presente.

Kendrick Lamar: una trayectoria que redefine el rap contemporáneo

A lo largo de más de una década, Kendrick Lamar ha construido una discografía que funciona como mapa de la evolución reciente del hip hop. Desde la narrativa urbana y cinematográfica de good kid, m.A.A.d city hasta la densidad política de To Pimp a Butterfly, su obra ha sido analizada tanto por la crítica musical como por el ámbito académico. Con DAMN. alcanzó un hito histórico al convertirse en el primer artista de rap en ganar un Premio Pulitzer de Música, consolidando su estatus como figura cultural de primer orden.

En los últimos años, Lamar ha explorado nuevas formas de vulnerabilidad y espiritualidad, especialmente en Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, un álbum que dividió a parte del público pero que fue ampliamente reconocido por su ambición conceptual. La llegada de GNX —el disco que ha impulsado su éxito en los Grammy 2026— confirma una etapa de madurez en la que combina introspección, experimentación sonora y una lectura incisiva del clima social estadounidense.

Su influencia se extiende más allá del rap: artistas de R&B como SZA, productores como Sounwave o figuras del pop alternativo han reconocido su impacto en la forma de abordar la narrativa musical. En paralelo, su presencia en festivales y colaboraciones estratégicas lo ha mantenido en el centro de la conversación cultural, incluso en periodos de silencio discográfico.

El triunfo en los Grammy 2026 no es un punto de llegada, sino un nuevo capítulo en una carrera que sigue marcando el pulso del género. Lamar continúa ampliando los límites del rap, dialogando con la tradición afroamericana y explorando nuevas formas de expresión que lo sitúan como uno de los artistas más influyentes del siglo XXI.

Listado completo de ganadores Grammy 2026

*En negrita, los vencedores de cada categoría

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Disease

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Huntr/x – Golden

KATSEYE – Gabriela

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez & benny blanco – Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Laufey – A Matter Of Time

Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein remix)

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us

Soul II Soul – A Dreams A Dream (Ron Trent remix)

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake remix)

Hunt/x – Golden (David Guetta remix)

Best Rap Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Doechii – Anxiety

Clipse ft. John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing

Tyler, The Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

GloRilla – TGIF

Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy ft. Meek Mill – Proud Of Me

JID ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon ft. Rapsody – WeMaj

PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips

Doechii – Anxiety

Tyler, The Creator ft. Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I

Best R&B Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – Folded

Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman

Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway – Uptown

Ledisi – Love You Too

SZA – Crybaby

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – Love on Digital

Flo – Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Mad Skillz – Words For Days Vol. 1

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be

Sleep Token – Caramel

Hayley Williams – Glum

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Ghost – Lachryma

Sleep Token – Emergence

Spiritbox – Soft Spine

Turnstile – Birds

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Yungblud – Changes (Live From Villa Park, Back To The Beginning)

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin – Mixteip

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – Eub Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Fuerza clada, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía

Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos

Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)

Bobby Pulido and Friends – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Best Latin Pop Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes

Astropical – Astropical

Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – Papota

Los Wizzards – Algorhythm

Fito Paez – Novela

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías

Gloria Estefan – Raíces

Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0

Alain Pérez – Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows – Live

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise

Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis – All Stars Lead To You – Live

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental

Terri Lynne Carrington & Christie Dashiel – We Insist 2025!

Samara Joy – Portrait

Michael Mayo – Fly

Nicole Zuraitis – Live At Vic’s Las Vegas

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar A Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What A Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t In It For My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – Nose On The Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer

Margo Price & Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used To Do

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen

George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

Best Country Song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Shaboozey – Good News

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste ft. Randy Newman – Lonely Avenue

I’m With Her – Ancient Light

Jason Isbell – Crimson And Clay

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Richmond On The James

Mavis Staples – Beautiful Strangers

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Hull – Boom

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – Poison In My Well

Mavis Staples – Godspeed

Molly Tuttle – That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

Jesse Welles – Horses

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her – Ancient Light

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Jason Isbell – Foxes In The Snow

Jesse Welles – Middle

Sierra Hull – Spitfire

Best Americana Album

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Larkin Poe – Bloom

Willie Nelson – Last Leaf On The Tree

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles – Middle

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia

The Steeldrivers – Outrun

Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With The Blues

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room On The Porch

Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey

Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough

Samantha Fish – Paper Doll

Eric Gales – A Tribute To LJK

Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids

Southern Avenue – Family

Best Folk Album

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow

Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses

I’m With Her – Wild And Clear And Blue

Jason Isbell – Foxes In The Snow

Jesse Welles – Under The Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin – Do It Again

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend – Church

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – Still (Live)

Pastor Mike Jr – Amen

Cece Winans ft. Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy – Love

Davido ft. Omah Lay – With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love

Ayra Starr ft. Wizkid – Gimme Dat

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?

Shakti – Moham

Comparte tus opiniones en CrazyMinds, nuestras redes sociales (Instagram, Twitter o Bluesky) o nuestro canal oficial de Whatsapp.