Kendrick Lamar arrasa en los Grammy 2026 con «Luther» y un dominio absoluto del rap

Kendrick Lamar se convirtió en el gran protagonista de los Grammy 2026, una edición marcada por la tensión política y por una cosecha musical diversa en la que el rapero de Compton volvió a demostrar por qué es una figura central de la música contemporánea. El artista se llevó cinco premios, incluido Record of the Year por Luther, su colaboración con SZA, y firmó un pleno histórico en todas las categorías de rap gracias a su sexto álbum, GNX .
Un triunfo que consolida una década de liderazgo artístico
La victoria de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026 no solo refuerza su posición en la industria: confirma una trayectoria que, desde good kid, m.A.A.d city hasta Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, ha redefinido los límites del hip hop mainstream. En esta ocasión, GNX llegó a la gala como uno de los discos más nominados del año y terminó imponiéndose en una categoría donde también figuraban nombres como Tyler, The Creator, Clipse o GloRilla.
El reconocimiento a Luther como Record of the Year subraya la relevancia de la alianza entre Lamar y SZA, una de las más fructíferas del R&B y el rap de la última década. La canción también se llevó Best Melodic Rap Performance, reforzando su impacto transversal en géneros que hoy conviven sin fronteras claras.
Una gala marcada por discursos políticos y diversidad de ganadores
Más allá del dominio de Lamar, los Grammy 2026 dejaron otros titulares importantes. Bad Bunny se llevó Album of the Year por DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, acompañado de un discurso abiertamente crítico con el ICE y la administración Trump. Billie Eilish ganó Song of the Year por Wildflower, mientras que Olivia Dean se alzó con el premio a Best New Artist .
La gala también celebró el regreso de veteranos como The Cure, que ganaron su primer Grammy por Songs Of A Lost World, y confirmó el buen momento de escenas diversas: del rock expansivo de Turnstile al pop maximalista de Lady Gaga, pasando por la electrónica de FKA twigs.
El peso cultural del éxito de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026
El dominio de Kendrick Lamar en los Grammy 2026 tiene un significado que va más allá del palmarés. En un año donde la ceremonia estuvo marcada por las tensiones políticas y sociales que vive Estados Unidos, su victoria reafirma el papel del rap como espacio de reflexión crítica y como una de las fuerzas creativas más influyentes del panorama. Lamar, que ya había marcado un antes y un después con To Pimp a Butterfly y DAMN., vuelve a situarse en el centro del debate con un proyecto que combina ambición estética y lectura del presente.
Kendrick Lamar: una trayectoria que redefine el rap contemporáneo
A lo largo de más de una década, Kendrick Lamar ha construido una discografía que funciona como mapa de la evolución reciente del hip hop. Desde la narrativa urbana y cinematográfica de good kid, m.A.A.d city hasta la densidad política de To Pimp a Butterfly, su obra ha sido analizada tanto por la crítica musical como por el ámbito académico. Con DAMN. alcanzó un hito histórico al convertirse en el primer artista de rap en ganar un Premio Pulitzer de Música, consolidando su estatus como figura cultural de primer orden.
En los últimos años, Lamar ha explorado nuevas formas de vulnerabilidad y espiritualidad, especialmente en Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, un álbum que dividió a parte del público pero que fue ampliamente reconocido por su ambición conceptual. La llegada de GNX —el disco que ha impulsado su éxito en los Grammy 2026— confirma una etapa de madurez en la que combina introspección, experimentación sonora y una lectura incisiva del clima social estadounidense.
Su influencia se extiende más allá del rap: artistas de R&B como SZA, productores como Sounwave o figuras del pop alternativo han reconocido su impacto en la forma de abordar la narrativa musical. En paralelo, su presencia en festivales y colaboraciones estratégicas lo ha mantenido en el centro de la conversación cultural, incluso en periodos de silencio discográfico.
El triunfo en los Grammy 2026 no es un punto de llegada, sino un nuevo capítulo en una carrera que sigue marcando el pulso del género. Lamar continúa ampliando los límites del rap, dialogando con la tradición afroamericana y explorando nuevas formas de expresión que lo sitúan como uno de los artistas más influyentes del siglo XXI.
Listado completo de ganadores Grammy 2026
*En negrita, los vencedores de cada categoría
Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the Year
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
Song of the Year
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – Golden
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber – Daisies
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Lady Gaga – Disease
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Lola Young – Messy
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
- Huntr/x – Golden
- KATSEYE – Gabriela
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- SZA with Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Selena Gomez & benny blanco – Bluest Flame
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Laila Biali – Wintersongs
- Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?
- Lady Gaga – Harlequin
- Laufey – A Matter Of Time
- Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- FKA twigs – Eusexua
- Fred again.. – Ten Days
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
- Skrillex – Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap
- Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
- Kaytranada – Space Invader
- Skrillex – Voltage
- Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
- Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein remix)
- Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us
- Soul II Soul – A Dreams A Dream (Ron Trent remix)
- The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake remix)
- Hunt/x – Golden (David Guetta remix)
Best Rap Album
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- GloRilla – Glorious
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia
Best Rap Song
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Clipse ft. John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing
- Tyler, The Creator ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
- GloRilla – TGIF
- Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Fridayy ft. Meek Mill – Proud Of Me
- JID ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon ft. Rapsody – WeMaj
- PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B – Outside
- Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Tyler, The Creator ft. Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I
Best R&B Album
- Givēon – Beloved
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best R&B Song
- Kehlani – Folded
- Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
- Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – It Depends
- Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
- Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Best R&B Performance
- Justin Bieber – Yukon
- Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – It Depends
- Kehlani – Folded
- Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
- Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Durand Bernarr – Here We Are
- Lalah Hathaway – Uptown
- Ledisi – Love You Too
- SZA – Crybaby
- Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Durand Bernarr – Bloom
- Bilal – Adjust Brightness
- Destin Conrad – Love on Digital
- Flo – Access All Areas
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels
- Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
- Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
- Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
- Mad Skillz – Words For Days Vol. 1
Best Rock Album
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Idols
Best Rock Song
- Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be
- Sleep Token – Caramel
- Hayley Williams – Glum
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Zombie
Best Metal Performance
- Dream Theater – Night Terror
- Ghost – Lachryma
- Sleep Token – Emergence
- Spiritbox – Soft Spine
- Turnstile – Birds
Best Rock Performance
- Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
- Yungblud – Changes (Live From Villa Park, Back To The Beginning)
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love
- The Cure – Alone
- Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
- Wet Leg – Mangetout
- Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best Alternative Music Album
- Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg – Moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- J Balvin – Mixteip
- Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- Nicki Nicole – Naiki
- Trueno – Eub Deluxe
- Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Fuerza clada, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mía
- Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
- Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
- Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)
- Bobby Pulido and Friends – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Best Latin Pop Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G – Tropicoqueta
- Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
- Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Aterciopelados – Genes Rebeldes
- Astropical – Astropical
- Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – Papota
- Los Wizzards – Algorhythm
- Fito Paez – Novela
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Fotografías
- Gloria Estefan – Raíces
- Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
- Alain Pérez – Bingo
- Gilberto Santa Rosa – Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Best Jazz Performance
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows – Live
- Lakecia Benjamin ft. Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise
- Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True
- Michael Mayo – Four
- Nicole Zuraitis – All Stars Lead To You – Live
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental
- Terri Lynne Carrington & Christie Dashiel – We Insist 2025!
- Samara Joy – Portrait
- Michael Mayo – Fly
- Nicole Zuraitis – Live At Vic’s Las Vegas
Best Traditional Country Album
- Charley Crockett – Dollar A Day
- Lukas Nelson – American Romance
- Willie Nelson – Oh What A Beautiful World
- Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
- Zach Top – Ain’t In It For My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline Vs. The Machine
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers – Nose On The Grindstone
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer
- Margo Price & Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used To Do
- Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen
- George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
Best Country Song
- Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
- Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
Best American Roots Performance
- Jon Batiste ft. Randy Newman – Lonely Avenue
- I’m With Her – Ancient Light
- Jason Isbell – Crimson And Clay
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Richmond On The James
- Mavis Staples – Beautiful Strangers
Best Americana Performance
- Sierra Hull – Boom
- Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – Poison In My Well
- Mavis Staples – Godspeed
- Molly Tuttle – That’s Gonna Leave A Mark
- Jesse Welles – Horses
Best American Roots Song
- I’m With Her – Ancient Light
- Jon Batiste – Big Money
- Jason Isbell – Foxes In The Snow
- Jesse Welles – Middle
- Sierra Hull – Spitfire
Best Americana Album
- Jon Batiste – Big Money
- Larkin Poe – Bloom
- Willie Nelson – Last Leaf On The Tree
- Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
- Jesse Welles – Middle
Best Bluegrass Album
- Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland
- Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia
- The Steeldrivers – Outrun
- Billy Strings – Highway Prayers
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done With The Blues
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room On The Porch
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush – Young Fashioned Ways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Joe Bonamassa – Breakthrough
- Samantha Fish – Paper Doll
- Eric Gales – A Tribute To LJK
- Robert Randolph – Preacher Kids
- Southern Avenue – Family
Best Folk Album
- Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
- Patty Griffin – Crown Of Roses
- I’m With Her – Wild And Clear And Blue
- Jason Isbell – Foxes In The Snow
- Jesse Welles – Under The Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Kirk Franklin – Do It Again
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend – Church
- Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – Still (Live)
- Pastor Mike Jr – Amen
- Cece Winans ft. Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
Best African Music Performance
- Burna Boy – Love
- Davido ft. Omah Lay – With You
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
- Ayra Starr ft. Wizkid – Gimme Dat
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
Best Global Music Performance
- Bad Bunny – EoO
- Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
- Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
- Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?
- Shakti – Moham
