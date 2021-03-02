El año pasado, Kevin Cummings publicó el libro fotográfico While We Were Getting High: Britpop and the 90’s y, por lo visto, le supo a poco, como podemos leer más abajo en sus declaraciones. El 30 de abril de este año, Demon Music sacará a la venta Cought Beneath The Landslide: The Other Side of Britpop and the 90’s, un recopilatorio musical de esa misma época que será editado en 2 versiones.

La primera será un conjunto de 4 CDs con un total de 71 pistas que saldrá el 30 de abril y a la que le seguirá una segunda entrega el 14 de mayo, que en esta ocasión se compondrá de 2 LPs con un total de 26 pistas. Tanto una versión como la otra contarán con notas de invitados como Stephen Street, Steve Lamacq, Jhonny Dean (Menswear), Math Priest (Dodgy), Kevin Miles y Matt James (Gene) y Jaime Harding (Marion).

Recordemos que el Britpop fue el “homicida” del grunge en Reino Unido en esa época. Se estableció desde finales de los 80 hasta principios del siglo XXI con grandes grupos como Blur, Suede u Oasis como grandes estandartes.

Kevin Cummings vivió “in situ” toda esa movida musical y cultural, ya que fue durante una década el fotógrafo jefe de la NME. Fue testigo ocular de este fenómeno denominado “Britpop” o “Cool Britania” y lo inmortalizó con sus instantáneas. En unas declaraciones se mostró muy ilusionado, casi ditirámbico, revelándonos que “siempre había sido mi ambición tener un álbum que acompañase al libro, una oportunidad para disfrutar de la música de esa época, música tan atemporal como las imágenes. Cuando estaba seleccionando fotos para mi libro, fui a twitter para preguntar a los fans si ciertas bandas podrían considerarse parte del género. Varios músicos se han unido para negar haber sido parte del Britpop. Los Manics nunca se consideraron parte del género, ni Primal Scream, y por mucho que me hubiera gustado incluirlos, decidí no hacerlo. Así que me complace poder presentarles a muchos otros artistas en esta colección de música, con una visión mas amplia de la música indie en Gran Bretaña en los 90”.

A continuación, os dejamos con el total de las pistas de los 4 CDs y una canción extraída de cada uno de ellos.

CD 1

Blur – Young And Lovely / 2. Suede – He’s Dead / 3. Huggy Bear – Her Jazz / 4. Cornershop – England’s Dreaming / 5. The Fall – Lost In Music / 6. New Order – Regret (New Order Mix) / 7. James – Sometimes / 8. Elastica – Pussycat / 9. The Auteurs – Lenny Valentino (Original Mix) / 10. Saint Etienne – Pale Movie (Lemonentry Mix) / 11. Inspiral Carpets featuring Mark E. Smith – ‘I Want You’ / 12. Terrorvision – The Model / 13. SMASH – Barrabas(Piloted) / 14. Shed Seven – Dolphin / 15. Catatonia – Whale / 16. Echobelly – Today, Tomorrow, Sometime, Never (Live, Wetlands, New York) / 17. Gene – Be My Light, Be My Guide / 18. Manic Street Preachers – The Drowners(Live)



CD2

Primal Scream – Jailbird (Dust Brothers Remix) / 2. Paul Weller vs. Portishead – Wild Wood (Sheared Wood Remix) / 3. Radiohead – Planet Telex (Hexidecimal Mix) / 4. The Cardigans – The Boys Are Back In Town / 5. Menswear – I’ll Manage Somehow (Original Single Mix) / 6. Powder – 20th Century Gods / 7. The Lightning Seeds – Lucifer Sam / 8. Pulp – Razzmatazz (Acoustic Version) / 9. Duffy – London Girls / 11. Heavy Stereo ‘Sleep Freak’ / 12. Supergrass – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) / 13. Feeder – Rush (Live) / 15. Northern Uproar – Rollercoaster / 16. The Wannadies – Lee Remick / 17. Kula Shaker – Tattva (Lucky 13 Mix)



CD3

Marion – Let’s All Go Together (Slide Mix) / 2. Dodgy – Grateful Moon / 3. Ride – Black NiteCrash / 4. Fluffy – Husband / 5. Lush – Ciao! / 6. Electrafixion – Sister Pain (Acoustic) / 7. Out Of My Hair – Safe Boy / 8. Spacehog – In The Meantime / 9. Space – Neighbourhood / 10. Whipping Boy – Fiction (Live – The Furnace In Dublin) / 11. Plastic Fantastic – Complimentary Electron / 12. Longpigs – On And On / 13. Dubstar – Elevator Song / 14. Jocasta – The Land Of Do As You Please / 15. Sleeper – Atomic / 16. Ash – Does Your Mother Know / 17. Ocean Colour Scene – Travellers Tune (Original Version) / 18. The Supernaturals – Smile



CD4

Super Furry Animals – Something For The Weekend (Rockfield Version) / 2. Silver Sun – There Will Never Be Another Me / 3. The Boo Radleys – What’s In The Box (See Whatcha Got) / 4. The Bluetones – Marblehead Johnson / 5. The Charlatans – The Two Of Us / 6. Me Me Me- Hanging Around / 7. Shampoo – Cars / 8. Babybird- You’re Gorgeous Too / 9. Salad – I Want You / 10. Bis – Wee Love / 11. Kenickie- In Your Car / 12. Speedy – Boy Wonder / 13. Reef – YerOld (Young Version) / 14. Electronic – All That I Need / 15. 60Ft Dolls – Pretty Horses / 16. These Animal Men – Wichita Lineman / 17. The Aloof – One Night Stand (7” Version) / 18. Oasis – Champagne Supernova (Brendan Lynch Mix)