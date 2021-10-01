Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) publica su disco perdido grabado a principios de los 70

Canción

Thinking of the Day

Artista

Leo Nocentelli de The Meters

Sobre el disco

Another Side saldrá el 19 de noviembre a través de Light in the Attic. Se trata de su primer disco en solitario, grabado entre 1970 y 1972.

Hasta ahora, se daban por perdidas las cintas originales, que estaban almacenadas en los estudios Sea-Saint de Allen Toussaint, después de que el huracán Katrina destruyera las instalaciones. Sin embargo, fueron descubiertas por un coleccionista de discos en California en 2018.

Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) – Thinking of the Day

Temazo

Tracklist

01 Thinking of the Day

02 Riverfront

03 I Want to Cry

04 Pretty Mittie

05 Give Me Back My Loving

06 Getting Nowhere

07 Till I Get There

08 You’ve Become a Habit

09 Tell Me Why

10 Your Song

¡Te esperamos en Telegram!

¡Suscríbete a nuestro canal de Telegram y no vuelvas a perderte ninguna novedad!