Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) publica su disco perdido grabado a principios de los 70

Sobre el disco

Another Side saldrá el 19 de noviembre a través de Light in the Attic. Se trata de su primer disco en solitario, grabado entre 1970 y 1972.

Hasta ahora, se daban por perdidas las cintas originales, que estaban almacenadas en los estudios Sea-Saint de Allen Toussaint, después de que el huracán Katrina destruyera las instalaciones. Sin embargo, fueron descubiertas por un coleccionista de discos en California en 2018.

Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) – Thinking of the Day

Temazo

Tracklist

01  Thinking of the Day
02  Riverfront     
03  I Want to Cry
04  Pretty Mittie
05  Give Me Back My Loving
06 Getting Nowhere
07 Till I Get There
08 You’ve Become a Habit
09 Tell Me Why
10 Your Song

