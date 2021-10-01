Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) publica su disco perdido grabado a principios de los 70

Canción
Thinking of the Day
Artista
Leo Nocentelli de The Meters
Sobre el disco
Another Side saldrá el 19 de noviembre a través de Light in the Attic. Se trata de su primer disco en solitario, grabado entre 1970 y 1972.
Hasta ahora, se daban por perdidas las cintas originales, que estaban almacenadas en los estudios Sea-Saint de Allen Toussaint, después de que el huracán Katrina destruyera las instalaciones. Sin embargo, fueron descubiertas por un coleccionista de discos en California en 2018.
Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) – Thinking of the Day
Tracklist
01 Thinking of the Day
02 Riverfront
03 I Want to Cry
04 Pretty Mittie
05 Give Me Back My Loving
06 Getting Nowhere
07 Till I Get There
08 You’ve Become a Habit
09 Tell Me Why
10 Your Song
