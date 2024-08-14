Lou Reed y su etapa más desconocida en Pickwick Records

Antes de fundar The Velvet Underground, Lou Reed trabajó como compositor para Pickwick Records en la década de 1960. Ahora, sus trabajos de esa época se han recopilado en un nuevo álbum titulado Why Don’t You Smile Now: Lou Reed at Pickwick Records 1964-65. Este álbum, que se lanzará el 27 de septiembre a través de Light in the Attic, en colaboración con Laurie Anderson y el Lou Reed Archive, incluye canciones que Reed escribió y grabó entre 1964 y 1965.

El álbum cuenta con una variedad de bandas y artistas, como The Primitives, The Beachnuts, The Hi-Lifes, Ronnie Dickerson, The Hollywoods, The Roughnecks, Terry Philips, Spongy And The Dolls, The Foxes, The J Brothers, Beverley Ann, The All Night Workers, Jeannie Larimore, Robertha Williams y The Surfsiders. Algunas de las canciones destacadas incluyen The Ostrich, Cycle Annie, Soul City y Why Don’t You Smile.

Este lanzamiento ofrece una visión única de los primeros años de Reed como compositor y su evolución musical antes de alcanzar la fama con The Velvet Underground. Además, el álbum incluye colaboraciones y trabajos menos conocidos que muestran la versatilidad y el talento de Reed en sus primeros años de carrera.

Tracklist de Why Don’t You Smile Now: Lou Reed at Pickwick Records 1964-65

Cara A

The Primitives – ‘The Ostrich’ The Beachnuts – ‘Cycle Annie’ The Hi-Lifes – ‘I’m Gonna Fight’ The Hi-Lifes – ‘Soul City’ Ronnie Dickerson – ‘Oh No Don’t Do It’ Ronnie Dickerson – ‘Love Can Make You Cry’ The Hollywoods – ‘Teardrop In The Sand’ The Roughnecks – ‘You’re Driving Me Insane’

Side B

The Primitives – ‘Sneaky Pete’ Terry Philips – ‘Wild One’ Spongy And The Dolls – ‘Really – Really – Really – Really – Really – Really Love’ The Foxes – ‘Soul City’ The J Brothers – ‘Ya Running, But I’ll Getcha’ Beverley Ann – ‘We Got Trouble’ The All Night Workers – ‘Why Don’t You Smile’ Jeannie Larimore – ‘Johnny Won’t Surf No More’

Side C

Robertha Williams – ‘Tell Mamma Not to Cry’ Robertha Williams – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ Terry Philips – ‘Flowers For The Lady’ Terry Philips – ‘This Rose’

Side D