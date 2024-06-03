Mike Skinner y The Streets celebran la electrónica con “Fabric Presents”

El proyecto liderado por Mike Skinner, The Streets, ha lanzado su nuevo sencillo No Better Than Chance y ha anunciado su participación en la serie de mezclas Fabric Presents…, coincidiendo con el 25º aniversario del icónico club londinense Fabric. La mezcla de 31 pistas incluye colaboraciones con Fred Again… y Dermot Kennedy, y temas como Cannot Be A Lie, Boxing In Slow Motion y End Of The Queue, además de tres cortes acreditados a Skinner: Sharp Knives Are Safer, Hands Down y Neine To 5.

Skinner ha expresado su conexión con Fabric, destacando su dedicación a la música underground y la innovación, así como la experiencia sensorial única que ofrece el club. “Es un placer seguir los pasos de tantos DJs increíbles en las series de Fabric y ser parte de su celebración”, dijo Skinner. La mezcla Fabric Presents The Streets se presenta no solo como un álbum, sino como una celebración del pasado, presente y futuro de la música electrónica.

El último álbum de estudio de The Streets, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, fue lanzado en octubre pasado junto con una película del mismo nombre. Este verano, The Streets estará presente en festivales como Glastonbury y la Isla de Wight, entre otros eventos.

Os dejamos con el tracklist de esta nueva entrega del talento de Mike Skinner: