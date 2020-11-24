Ya hay nominados para los Grammy 2021 con Beyoncé como gran favorita

Un año más, ya están aquí las nominaciones a los Grammy 2021, que este año tendrán lugar el 31 de enero. Este año, una vez más, la gran triunfadora ha sido Beyoncé con nueve nominaciones en total, entre las que destacan Canción del año y Disco del año, así como Mejor interpretación de rap, Mejor canción de rap, Mejor interpretación de R&B, Mejor canción de R&B, Mejor película musical y Mejor Videoclip, seguida de las seis nominaciones de Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa y Roddy Ricch.

En categorías de interés con artistas que seguimos en en está página, destacan las nominaciones de Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, The Strokes, Michael Kiwanuka o Big Thief, entre otros. Lo mejor, ver el listado completo de nominaciones a continuación:

Disco del año

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Álbum del año

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim – Mujeres en la música Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Canción del año

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

HER – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe Con Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Mejor Nuevo Artista

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario



Justin Bieber – Yummy

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo pop



J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber con Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift con Bon Iver – Exile

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional



(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor – American Standard

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop



Justin Bieber – Cambios

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Mejor Grabación Dance



Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind

Disclosure con Aminé & Slowthai – My High

Flume con Toro y Moi – The Difference

Jayda G – Both of Us

Kaytranada con Kali Uchis – 10%

Mejor Álbum Dance / Electrónica



Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo



Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah ​​- Axiom

Jon Batiste – Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard

Black Violin – Take the Stairs

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell – Americana

Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Mejor interpretación Rock



Fiona Apple – Shameika

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

HAIM – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

Mejor interpretación Metal



Body Count – Bum-Rush

Code Orange – Underneath

In the Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Mejor canción de rock



Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Mejor Álbum de Rock



Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa



Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Jhené Aiko con John Legend – Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Jacob Collier con Mahalia y Ty Dolla $ ign – All I Need

Brittany Howard – Goat Head

Emily King – See Me

Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B

The Baylor Project con Jean Baylor y Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go

Ledisi – Anything for You

Yebba – Distance

Mejor canción de R&B

Robert Glasper con HER y Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide

Chloe x Halle – Do It

Skip Marley & HER – Slow Down

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F *** Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Mejor Álbum de R&B

Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon – Take Time

Luke James – To Feel Love / d

John Legend – Bigger Love

Gregory Porter – All Rise

Mejor interpretación de rap

Big Sean con Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – Savage

Pop Smoke – Dior

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Drake con Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

Mejor canción de rap

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Drake con Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – Savage

Mejor Álbum de Rap

D SMOKE – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce 5’9 ”- The Allegory

Mejor interpretación country en solitario

Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song

Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was

Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays

Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo country

Brothers Osborne – All Night

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Lady A – Ocean

Little Big Town – Sugar Coat

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Mejor canción country

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Maren Morris – The Bones

The Highwomen – Crowded Table

Ingrid Andress – More Hearts than Mine

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Mejor álbum country

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Mejor álbum New Age

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal y Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo

Priya Darshini – Periphery

Superposition – Form//Less

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Cory Wong y Jon Batiste – Meditations

Mejor Solista de Jazz Improvisado

Christian Scott Atunde – Guinivere

Pachamama – Regina Carter

Gerald Clayton – Celia

Chick Corea – All Blues

Joshua Redman – Moe Honk

Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

Thana Alexa – Ona

Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi con Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

Terri Lyne Carrington y Social Science – Waiting Game

Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain

Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz

Gregg August – Dialogues on Race

John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between

John Hollenbeck con Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace y la Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions

Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Mejor interpretación / canción de gospel

Melvin Crispell III – Wonderful Is Your Name

Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy – Release (Live)

Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News – Come Together

Travis Greene – Won’t Let Go

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On



Mejor interpretación / canción de música cristiana contemporánea

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)

Lecrae con Kirk Franklin – Sunday Morning

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells con Jenn Johnson – Famous for (I Believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – Allí estaba Jesús

Mejor Álbum de gospel

Antony Brown & group therAPy – 2ECOND WIND: READY

Myron Butler – My Tribute

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster

PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Cody Carnes – Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends

We The Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces

Mark Bishop – Beautiful Day

The Crabb Family – 20/20

The Erwins – What Christmas Really Means

Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Something Beautiful

Mejor Álbum Urbano o Pop Latino

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Deb Nova – 3:33

Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando

Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Mejor Álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México

Lupita Infante – La Serenata

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche – 40

Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

Mejor actuación de American Roots

Black Pumas – Colores

Bonny Light Horseman – Deep in Love

Brittany Howard – Short and Sweet

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – I’ll Be Gone

I Remember Everything – John Prine

Mejor Canción de American Roots

The Secret Sisters – Cabin

Sierra Hull – Ceiling to the Floor

Sarah Jarosz – Hometown

John Prine – I Remember Everything

Lucia Williams – Man Without a Soul

Mejor Álbum Americana

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Mejor Álbum de Bluegrass

Danny Barnes – Man on Fire

Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1

Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook

Billy Strings – Home

Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1

Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid

Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel

Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove

Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount

G. Love – The Juice

Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds

North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling

Mejor Álbum Folk

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times