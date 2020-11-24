Ya hay nominados para los Grammy 2021 con Beyoncé como gran favorita

Un año más, ya están aquí las nominaciones a los Grammy 2021, que este año tendrán lugar el 31 de enero. Este año, una vez más, la gran triunfadora ha sido Beyoncé con nueve nominaciones en total, entre las que destacan Canción del año y Disco del año, así como Mejor interpretación de rap, Mejor canción de rap, Mejor interpretación de R&B, Mejor canción de R&B, Mejor película musical y Mejor Videoclip, seguida de las seis nominaciones de Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa y Roddy Ricch.
En categorías de interés con artistas que seguimos en en está página, destacan las nominaciones de Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, The Strokes, Michael Kiwanuka o Big Thief, entre otros. Lo mejor, ver el listado completo de nominaciones a continuación:
Disco del año
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Álbum del año
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3
Haim – Mujeres en la música Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Canción del año
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
HER – I Can’t Breathe
JP Saxe Con Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending
Mejor Nuevo Artista
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor interpretación pop en solitario
Justin Bieber – Yummy
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo pop
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber con Quavo – Intentions
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift con Bon Iver – Exile
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
James Taylor – American Standard
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
Justin Bieber – Cambios
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Mejor Grabación Dance
Diplo & SIDEPIECE – On My Mind
Disclosure con Aminé & Slowthai – My High
Flume con Toro y Moi – The Difference
Jayda G – Both of Us
Kaytranada con Kali Uchis – 10%
Mejor Álbum Dance / Electrónica
Arca – Kick I
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Axiom
Jon Batiste – Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard
Black Violin – Take the Stairs
Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell – Americana
Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Mejor interpretación Rock
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Big Thief – Not
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
HAIM – The Steps
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Grace Potter – Daylight
Mejor interpretación Metal
Body Count – Bum-Rush
Code Orange – Underneath
In the Moment – The In-Between
Poppy – Bloodmoney
Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live
Mejor canción de rock
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief – Not
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Mejor Álbum de Rock
Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Mejor interpretación de R&B
Jhené Aiko con John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Jacob Collier con Mahalia y Ty Dolla $ ign – All I Need
Brittany Howard – Goat Head
Emily King – See Me
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
The Baylor Project con Jean Baylor y Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down
Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me
Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go
Ledisi – Anything for You
Yebba – Distance
Mejor canción de R&B
Robert Glasper con HER y Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – Collide
Chloe x Halle – Do It
Skip Marley & HER – Slow Down
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – F *** Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Mejor Álbum de R&B
Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon – Take Time
Luke James – To Feel Love / d
John Legend – Bigger Love
Gregory Porter – All Rise
Mejor interpretación de rap
Big Sean con Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – Savage
Pop Smoke – Dior
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Drake con Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
Mejor canción de rap
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Drake con Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
DaBaby con Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – Savage
Mejor Álbum de Rap
D SMOKE – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce 5’9 ”- The Allegory
Mejor interpretación country en solitario
Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song
Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was
Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays
Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Mejor actuación de dúo / grupo country
Brothers Osborne – All Night
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours
Lady A – Ocean
Little Big Town – Sugar Coat
Old Dominion – Some People Do
Mejor canción country
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Maren Morris – The Bones
The Highwomen – Crowded Table
Ingrid Andress – More Hearts than Mine
Old Dominion – Some People Do
Mejor álbum country
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life is a Record
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Mejor álbum New Age
Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal y Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo
Priya Darshini – Periphery
Superposition – Form//Less
Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories
Cory Wong y Jon Batiste – Meditations
Mejor Solista de Jazz Improvisado
Christian Scott Atunde – Guinivere
Pachamama – Regina Carter
Gerald Clayton – Celia
Chick Corea – All Blues
Joshua Redman – Moe Honk
Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
Thana Alexa – Ona
Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories
Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
Somi con Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper
Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment
Terri Lyne Carrington y Social Science – Waiting Game
Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2
Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain
Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz
Gregg August – Dialogues on Race
John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley
Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between
John Hollenbeck con Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace y la Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot
Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions
Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams
Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight
Mejor interpretación / canción de gospel
Melvin Crispell III – Wonderful Is Your Name
Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy – Release (Live)
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News – Come Together
Travis Greene – Won’t Let Go
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On
Mejor interpretación / canción de música cristiana contemporánea
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – The Blessing (Live)
Lecrae con Kirk Franklin – Sunday Morning
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells con Jenn Johnson – Famous for (I Believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – Allí estaba Jesús
Mejor Álbum de gospel
Antony Brown & group therAPy – 2ECOND WIND: READY
Myron Butler – My Tribute
Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces
Mark Bishop – Beautiful Day
The Crabb Family – 20/20
The Erwins – What Christmas Really Means
Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Something Beautiful
Mejor Álbum Urbano o Pop Latino
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Camilo – Por Primera Vez
Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin – Pausa
Deb Nova – 3:33
Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando
Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Mejor Álbum de Música Regional Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)
Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México
Lupita Infante – La Serenata
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Christian Nodal – Ayayay!
Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)
Grupo Niche – 40
Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad
Mejor actuación de American Roots
Black Pumas – Colores
Bonny Light Horseman – Deep in Love
Brittany Howard – Short and Sweet
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – I’ll Be Gone
I Remember Everything – John Prine
Mejor Canción de American Roots
The Secret Sisters – Cabin
Sierra Hull – Ceiling to the Floor
Sarah Jarosz – Hometown
John Prine – I Remember Everything
Lucia Williams – Man Without a Soul
Mejor Álbum Americana
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Mejor Álbum de Bluegrass
Danny Barnes – Man on Fire
Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1
Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook
Billy Strings – Home
Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1
Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid
Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel
Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove
Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount
G. Love – The Juice
Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds
North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling
Mejor Álbum Folk
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times