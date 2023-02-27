Nuevo disco: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – «Weathervanes»

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit han anunciado su próximo álbum, Weathervanes, que llegará el 9 de junio a través de Southeastern/Thirty Tigers. Este será su primer LP desde Reunions de 2020 y ya han compartido el primer sencillo del mismo, Death Wish, que se puede escuchar a continuación.
Entre ambos discos, la banda lanzó Georgia Blue, un álbum de versiones de artistas de Georgia como R.E.M., Allman Brothers y Precious Bryant en el que colaboraron varios invitados.
Isbell, además, también está trabajando en la adaptación de Killers of the Flower Moon de Martin Scorsese.
Tracklist y portada de Weathervanes:
01 Death Wish
02 King of Oklahoma
03 Strawberry Woman
04 Middle of the Morning
05 Save the World
06 If You Insist
07 Cast Iron Skillet
08 When We Were Close
09 Volunteer
10 Vestavia Hills
11 White Beretta
12 This Ain’t It
13 Miles