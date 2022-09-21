Nuevo recopilatorio: Groove Armada – «GA25»

Groove Armada ha compartido un nuevo single llamado Hold A Vibe para presentar un recopilatorio que hace un recorrido por toda su carrera. Se titulará GA25 y se publicará el 11 de noviembre a través de BMG.
Artista: Groove Armada
Álbum: GA25
Fecha de publicación: 11 de noviembre
Sello: BMG Records
Lanzamientos anteriores: BloodBunny en 2021
Sobre el disco: El dúo ha decidido celebrar de este modo el 25º aniversario de su single debut, At The River, publicado inicialmente en 1997.
Sobre el single: Cuenta con la colaboración de la voz de Red Rat y supone su primer lanzamiento en dos años desde Lover 4 Now en 2020.
Tracklist:
CD1
- ‘I See You Baby’
- ‘Song 4 Mutya’
- ‘Easy’
- ‘Superstylin’’
- ‘If Everybody Looked The Same’
- ‘Purple Haze’
- ‘Get Down’
- ‘My Friend’
- ‘Chicago’
- ‘Love Sweet Sound’
- ‘Edge Hill’
- ‘Girls Say’
- ‘Back To My Roots’ feat. Richie Havens
CD2
- ‘One Way’ feat. J.Lamotta
- ‘Dance Our Hurt Away’ feat. Paris Brightledge
- ‘2000 People’
- ‘Edge Of The Horizon’
- ‘I Love You Forever’
- ‘Paper Romance’
- ‘History’
- ‘Hold A Vibe’ feat. Red Rat
- ‘Holding Out Forever’ feat. James Alexander Bright
- ‘Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)’
- ‘At The River’