Jue 22 septiembre 2022
Nuevo recopilatorio: Groove Armada – «GA25»

Groove Armada ha compartido un nuevo single llamado Hold A Vibe para presentar un recopilatorio que hace un recorrido por toda su carrera. Se titulará GA25 y se publicará el 11 de noviembre a través de BMG.

Artista: Groove Armada

Álbum: GA25

Fecha de publicación: 11 de noviembre

Sello: BMG Records

Lanzamientos anteriores: BloodBunny en 2021

Sobre el disco: El dúo ha decidido celebrar de este modo el 25º aniversario de su single debut, At The River, publicado inicialmente en 1997.

Sobre el single: Cuenta con la colaboración de la voz de Red Rat y supone su primer lanzamiento en dos años desde Lover 4 Now en 2020.

Tracklist:

CD1

  1. ‘I See You Baby’
  2. ‘Song 4 Mutya’
  3. ‘Easy’
  4. ‘Superstylin’’
  5. ‘If Everybody Looked The Same’
  6. ‘Purple Haze’
  7. ‘Get Down’
  8. ‘My Friend’
  9. ‘Chicago’
  10. ‘Love Sweet Sound’
  11. ‘Edge Hill’
  12. ‘Girls Say’
  13. ‘Back To My Roots’ feat. Richie Havens

CD2

  1. ‘One Way’ feat. J.Lamotta
  2. ‘Dance Our Hurt Away’ feat. Paris Brightledge
  3. ‘2000 People’
  4. ‘Edge Of The Horizon’
  5. ‘I Love You Forever’
  6. ‘Paper Romance’
  7. ‘History’
  8. ‘Hold A Vibe’ feat. Red Rat
  9. ‘Holding Out Forever’ feat. James Alexander Bright
  10. ‘Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)’
  11. ‘At The River’

