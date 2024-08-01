American Football reviven la magia de su debut con nuevas versiones y ediciones remasterizadas

American Football conmemora el 25º aniversario de su álbum debut homónimo lanzado en 1999 con dos ediciones especiales que saldrán el 18 de octubre a través de Polyvinyl. La primera, American Football (25th Anniversary Edition), presenta el álbum completamente remasterizado y presentado en una edición de lujo con un folleto de 24 páginas. La segunda, American Football (Covers), incluye versiones de las canciones clásicas interpretadas por artistas como Iron & Wine, Manchester Orchestra, Ethel Cain, y otros.
El guitarrista de American Football, Steve Holmes, expresó su admiración por Iron & Wine, destacando la interpretación de Never Meant. Además, la banda realizará una gira este otoño para interpretar el álbum en directo, continuando con las celebraciones de su aniversario.
Desde su reunión, American Football ha lanzado dos nuevos álbumes homónimos en 2016 y 2019, conocidos como LP2 y LP3, respectivamente, y una colección retrospectiva titulada Year One Demos. La banda sigue siendo una figura influyente en la escena emo, y estas nuevas ediciones y versiones son un nuevo testimonio de la importancia de su música.
Tracklist de American Football – American Football (25th Anniversary Edition)
- 01 Never Meant (Remastered 2024)
- 02 The Summer Ends (Remastered 2024)
- 03 Honestly? (Remastered 2024)
- 04 For Sure (Remastered 2024)
- 05 You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon (Remastered 2024)
- 06 But the Regrets Are Killing Me (Remastered 2024)
- 07 I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional (Remastered 2024)
- 08 Stay Home (Remastered 2024)
- 09 The One With the Wurlitzer (Remastered 2024)
Tracklist de American Football – American Football (Covers)
- 01 Iron & Wine: “Never Meant”
- 02 Blondshell: “The Summer Ends”
- 03 Novo Amor / Lowswimmer: “Honestly?”
- 04 Ethel Cain: “For Sure”
- 05 Yvette Young: “You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon”
- 06 Girl Ultra: “But the Regrets Are Killing Me”
- 07 M.A.G.S.: “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional”
- 08 Manchester Orchestra: “Stay Home”
- 09 John McEntire: “The One With the Wurlitzer”