Public Enemy celebra 35 años de «It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back» con una reedición en vinilo

Public Enemy se está preparando para conmemorar un hito significativo en la historia del hip-hop con la reedición de su icónico álbum de 1988, It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Esta reedición en vinilo está programada para conmemorar el 35º aniversario del álbum, coincidiendo con el 50º aniversario del hip-hop en sí. Programado para su lanzamiento el 10 de noviembre, el álbum estará disponible en conjuntos de dos y cuatro LP. El último incluye pistas adicionales, como mezclas instrumentales y a capella, junto con notas y comentarios de los propios miembros fundadores Chuck D y Flavor Flav.

Chuck D resaltó la importancia del álbum al decir: «Abordamos It Takes a Nation como lo haría una banda de rock. Terminó convirtiéndose en parte de la evolución del rap, de un género impulsado por singles hacia los albores de la era del álbum en el rap». Con una lista de canciones completa que rinde homenaje a la influencia duradera del álbum en el género, esta reedición promete reavivar el entusiasmo de los entusiastas del hip-hop y los fans de Public Enemy por igual en un viaje nostálgico que permitirá a las generaciones antiguas y nuevas experimentar la música revolucionaria que moldeó el panorama del hip-hop.

Os dejamos con el tracklist de esta nueva edición:

Side A:

‘Countdown to Armageddon’ ‘Bring the Noise’ ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’ ‘Cold Lampin With Flavor’

Side B:

‘Terminator X to the Edge of Panic’ ‘Mind Terrorist’ ‘Louder Than a Bomb’ ‘Caught, Can We Get a Witness?’

Side C:

‘Show ‘Em Whatcha Got’ ‘She Watch Channel Zero?!’ ‘Night of the Living Baseheads’ ‘Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos’

Side D:

‘Security of the First World’ ‘Rebel Without a Pause’ ‘Prophets of Rage’ ‘Party for Your Right to Fight’

Side E:

‘Bring the Noise (No Noise Version)’ ‘Bring the Noise (No Noise Instrumental)’ ‘Bring the Noise (No Noise A Cappella)’ ‘Rebel Without a Pause (Instrumental)’

Side F:

‘Night of the Living Baseheads (Anti-High Blood Pressure Encounter Mix)’ ‘Night of the Living Baseheads (Terminator X Meets DST And Chuck Chill Out Instrumental Mix)’ ‘The Edge of Panic’

Side G:

‘Terminator X to the Edge of Panic (No Need To Panic Radio Version)’ ‘The Rhythm, The Rebel (A Cappella)’ ‘Prophets of Rage (Power Version)’

Side H: