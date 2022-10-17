Reedición: Robbie Williams – «Life Thru A Lens» (25º aniversario)

Robbie Williams ha anunciado una reedición especial de su disco de 1997 Life Thru A Lens por su 25º aniversario para el 2 de diciembre a través de UMC/Island Records.

Si echamos la mirada atrás, se trata del primer disco en solitario del británico tras abandonar Take That, e incluye algunos de los mayores éxitos de su carrera: Angels, Let Me Entertain You y Old Before I Die.

Estará disponible en CD, vinilo y formatos de descarga digital, pero también en un formato especial ampliado en 4xCD que combina el disco original con caras B y bonus tracks, así como demos inéditas, grabaciones de ensayo, remixes y la grabación completa en audio del concierto Live In Your Living Room, hasta ahora no disponible en formato audio.

Si tenéis curiosidad, podéis revisar el tracklist completo a continuación:

CD1 – ‘Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album’

‘Lazy Days’ ‘Life Thru A Lens’ ‘Ego A Go Go’ ‘Angels’ ‘South Of The Border’ ‘Old Before I Die’ ‘One Of God’s Better People’ ‘Let Me Entertain You’ ‘Killing Me’ ‘Clean’ ‘Baby Girl Window’ ‘Hello Sir’ (hidden track)

CD2 – ‘Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks’

‘Freedom’ (from ‘Freedom’, CD Single 1, July 1996) ‘Better Days’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997) ‘Average B-Side’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997) ‘Making Plans For Nigel’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997) ‘Kooks’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997) ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997) ‘Falling In Bed (Again)’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997) ‘She Makes Me High’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997) ‘Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997) ‘Lazy Days (Original Version)’ (from ‘Millennium’, CD Single 2, September 1998) ‘Cheap Love Song’ (from ‘South Of The Border’, CD Single 1, September 1997) ‘Walk This Sleigh’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 1, December 1997) ‘Karaoke Overkill’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Get the Joke’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Angels (acoustic version)’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Angels (Spanish Version)’ (from ‘The Ego Has Landed’ (South America Editions, ‘April 1999) ‘Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version)’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ CD Single 2, March 1998) ‘Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack The Full Monty‘ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998) ‘I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998) ‘I Am The (Res)erection’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)

CD3 – ‘Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens’

‘Freedom (Ambient Mix)’ (July 1996 Promo Release) ‘Freedom (New Sound Dub)’ (July 1996 Promo Release) ‘Hey Little Girl’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996) ‘Clean (working title Mr. Sheen)’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996) ‘Old Before I Die’ (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996) ‘Lazy Days’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Angels’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Red Lights’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Average B-Side’ (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997) ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘South of the Border’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘Killing Me Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘South of the Border’ (Mother’s Milkin’ It Mix) ‘Let Me Entertain You’ (The Bizzaro Mix)

CD4 – ‘Life On The Stage’