Reedición: Robbie Williams – «Life Thru A Lens» (25º aniversario)

Robbie Williams ha anunciado una reedición especial de su disco de 1997 Life Thru A Lens por su 25º aniversario para el 2 de diciembre a través de UMC/Island Records.
Si echamos la mirada atrás, se trata del primer disco en solitario del británico tras abandonar Take That, e incluye algunos de los mayores éxitos de su carrera: Angels, Let Me Entertain You y Old Before I Die.
Estará disponible en CD, vinilo y formatos de descarga digital, pero también en un formato especial ampliado en 4xCD que combina el disco original con caras B y bonus tracks, así como demos inéditas, grabaciones de ensayo, remixes y la grabación completa en audio del concierto Live In Your Living Room, hasta ahora no disponible en formato audio.
Si tenéis curiosidad, podéis revisar el tracklist completo a continuación:
CD1 – ‘Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album’
- ‘Lazy Days’
- ‘Life Thru A Lens’
- ‘Ego A Go Go’
- ‘Angels’
- ‘South Of The Border’
- ‘Old Before I Die’
- ‘One Of God’s Better People’
- ‘Let Me Entertain You’
- ‘Killing Me’
- ‘Clean’
- ‘Baby Girl Window’
- ‘Hello Sir’ (hidden track)
CD2 – ‘Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks’
- ‘Freedom’ (from ‘Freedom’, CD Single 1, July 1996)
- ‘Better Days’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997)
- ‘Average B-Side’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997)
- ‘Making Plans For Nigel’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997)
- ‘Kooks’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997)
- ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997)
- ‘Falling In Bed (Again)’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997)
- ‘She Makes Me High’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997)
- ‘Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997)
- ‘Lazy Days (Original Version)’ (from ‘Millennium’, CD Single 2, September 1998)
- ‘Cheap Love Song’ (from ‘South Of The Border’, CD Single 1, September 1997)
- ‘Walk This Sleigh’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 1, December 1997)
- ‘Karaoke Overkill’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)
- ‘Get the Joke’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)
- ‘Angels (acoustic version)’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997)
- ‘Angels (Spanish Version)’ (from ‘The Ego Has Landed’ (South America Editions, ‘April 1999)
- ‘Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version)’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ CD Single 2, March 1998)
- ‘Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack The Full Monty‘ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)
- ‘I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)
- ‘I Am The (Res)erection’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)
CD3 – ‘Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens’
- ‘Freedom (Ambient Mix)’ (July 1996 Promo Release)
- ‘Freedom (New Sound Dub)’ (July 1996 Promo Release)
- ‘Hey Little Girl’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)
- ‘Clean (working title Mr. Sheen)’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)
- ‘Old Before I Die’ (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996)
- ‘Lazy Days’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)
- ‘Angels’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)
- ‘Red Lights’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)
- ‘Average B-Side’ (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997)
- ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)
- ‘South of the Border’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)
- ‘Killing Me Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)
- ‘Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)
- ‘South of the Border’ (Mother’s Milkin’ It Mix)
- ‘Let Me Entertain You’ (The Bizzaro Mix)
CD4 – ‘Life On The Stage’
- ‘Let Me Entertain You’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Clean’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘South Of The Border’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Average ‘B’ Side’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Baby Girl Window’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘One Of God’s Better People’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘There She Goes’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Killing Me’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Life Thru A Lens’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Lazy Days’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Ego A Go Go’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Old Before I Die’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Angels’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)
- ‘Back For Good’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)