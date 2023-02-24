Reedición: The Velvet Underground – «Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)«

The Velvet Underground ha anunciado una reedición limitada en vinilo de su álbum Loaded, que viene con nueve LPs que incluyen mezclas estéreo, mono y full-length del álbum original. También contiene demos, tomas de estudio y grabaciones en directo. Además, como novedad, algunas pistas están disponibles en vinilo por primera vez.

Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition) vendrá en una caja de lujo con un estuche envuelto en papel de aluminio, un póster y un folleto ilustrado con notas de Lenny Kaye. La edición está limitada a 1.970 copias y se lanzará el 24 de marzo de 2023 por £250.

Además, la edición completa de Loaded incluye también cuatro sencillos de 7 pulgadas que reproducen los sencillos oficiales y los lados B lanzados por la banda en relación a este disco.

Os dejamos con el tracklist completo de esta reedición:

Tracklist de Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)

Loaded: Original Album (remastered) –

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”

“Sweet Jane”

“Rock & Roll”

“Cool It Down”

“New Age”

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”

“I Found A Reason”

“Train ‘Round The Bend”

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered) –

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”

“Sweet Jane”

“Rock & Roll”

“Cool It Down”

“New Age”

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”

“I Found A Reason”

“Train ’round The Bend”

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”

“Sweet Jane” – Full-length version*

“Rock & Roll” – Full-length version*

“Cool It Down”

“New Age” – Full-length version*

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”

“I Found A Reason”

“Train ‘Round The Bend”

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)

Cara 1:

“Ride Into The Sun” – Session outtake*

“Ocean” – Session outtake*

“I Love You” – Session outtake*

“I’m Sticking With You” – Session outtake*

“Rock & Roll” – Demo*

“Sad Song” – Demo*

Cara 2:

“I Found A Reason” – Demo*

“Satellite Of Love” – Demo*

“Oh Gin” – Demo*

“Walk And Talk” – Demo*

“Ocean” – Demo*

“I Love You” – Demo*

“Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall” – Demo*

Cara 3:

“Cool It Down” – Early version*

“Sweet Jane” – Early version*

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Early version*

“Head Held High” – Early version*

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Early version*

“Who Loves The Sun” – Alternate mix*

Cara 4:

“Sweet Jane” – Alternate mix*

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Alternate mix*

“Train ‘Round The Bend” – Alternate mix*

“Cool It Down” – Alternate mix*

“Head Held High” – Alternate mix*

“Rock & Roll” – Alternate mix*

Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)

Cara 1:

“I’m Waiting For The Man”

“White Light/White Heat”

“I’m Set Free”

“Sweet Jane”

Cara 2:

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”

“New Age”

“Beginning To See The Light”

“I’ll Be Your Mirror”

Cara 3:

“Pale Blue Eyes”

“Candy Says”

“Sunday Morning”

“After Hours”

Cara 4:

“Femme Fatale”

“Some Kinda Love”

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Version two

Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)

Cara 1:

“I’m Waiting For The Man”*

“What Goes On”*

“Cool It Down”*

Cara 2:

“Sweet Jane”*

“Rock & Roll”*

“Some Kinda Love”*

Cara 3:

“New Age”*

“Candy Says”*

“Head Held High”*

Cara 4:

“Train ‘Round The Bend”*

“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”*

7” singles

“Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend” – French picture sleeve

“Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Cotillion sleeve

“Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll” – German picture sleeve

“Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Cotillion sleeve