Reedición: The Velvet Underground – «Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)«

The Velvet Underground ha anunciado una reedición limitada en vinilo de su álbum Loaded, que viene con nueve LPs que incluyen mezclas estéreo, mono y full-length del álbum original. También contiene demos, tomas de estudio y grabaciones en directo. Además, como novedad, algunas pistas están disponibles en vinilo por primera vez.
Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition) vendrá en una caja de lujo con un estuche envuelto en papel de aluminio, un póster y un folleto ilustrado con notas de Lenny Kaye. La edición está limitada a 1.970 copias y se lanzará el 24 de marzo de 2023 por £250.
Además, la edición completa de Loaded incluye también cuatro sencillos de 7 pulgadas que reproducen los sencillos oficiales y los lados B lanzados por la banda en relación a este disco.
Os dejamos con el tracklist completo de esta reedición:
Tracklist de Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)
Loaded: Original Album (remastered) –
Cara 1:
“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane”
“Rock & Roll”
“Cool It Down”
“New Age”
Cara 2:
“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ‘Round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”
Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered) –
Cara 1:
“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane”
“Rock & Roll”
“Cool It Down”
“New Age”
Cara 2:
“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ’round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”
Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):
Cara 1:
“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane” – Full-length version*
“Rock & Roll” – Full-length version*
“Cool It Down”
“New Age” – Full-length version*
Cara 2:
“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ‘Round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”
Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)
Cara 1:
“Ride Into The Sun” – Session outtake*
“Ocean” – Session outtake*
“I Love You” – Session outtake*
“I’m Sticking With You” – Session outtake*
“Rock & Roll” – Demo*
“Sad Song” – Demo*
Cara 2:
“I Found A Reason” – Demo*
“Satellite Of Love” – Demo*
“Oh Gin” – Demo*
“Walk And Talk” – Demo*
“Ocean” – Demo*
“I Love You” – Demo*
“Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall” – Demo*
Cara 3:
“Cool It Down” – Early version*
“Sweet Jane” – Early version*
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Early version*
“Head Held High” – Early version*
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Early version*
“Who Loves The Sun” – Alternate mix*
Cara 4:
“Sweet Jane” – Alternate mix*
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Alternate mix*
“Train ‘Round The Bend” – Alternate mix*
“Cool It Down” – Alternate mix*
“Head Held High” – Alternate mix*
“Rock & Roll” – Alternate mix*
Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)
Cara 1:
“I’m Waiting For The Man”
“White Light/White Heat”
“I’m Set Free”
“Sweet Jane”
Cara 2:
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“New Age”
“Beginning To See The Light”
“I’ll Be Your Mirror”
Cara 3:
“Pale Blue Eyes”
“Candy Says”
“Sunday Morning”
“After Hours”
Cara 4:
“Femme Fatale”
“Some Kinda Love”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Version two
Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)
Cara 1:
“I’m Waiting For The Man”*
“What Goes On”*
“Cool It Down”*
Cara 2:
“Sweet Jane”*
“Rock & Roll”*
“Some Kinda Love”*
Cara 3:
“New Age”*
“Candy Says”*
“Head Held High”*
Cara 4:
“Train ‘Round The Bend”*
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”*
7” singles
“Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend” – French picture sleeve
“Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Cotillion sleeve
“Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll” – German picture sleeve
“Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Cotillion sleeve