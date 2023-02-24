Vie 24 febrero 2023
Reedición: The Velvet Underground – «Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)«

Reedición: The Velvet Underground -

The Velvet Underground ha anunciado una reedición limitada en vinilo de su álbum Loaded, que viene con nueve LPs que incluyen mezclas estéreo, mono y full-length del álbum original. También contiene demos, tomas de estudio y grabaciones en directo. Además, como novedad, algunas pistas están disponibles en vinilo por primera vez.

Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition) vendrá en una caja de lujo con un estuche envuelto en papel de aluminio, un póster y un folleto ilustrado con notas de Lenny Kaye. La edición está limitada a 1.970 copias y se lanzará el 24 de marzo de 2023 por £250.

Además, la edición completa de Loaded incluye también cuatro sencillos de 7 pulgadas que reproducen los sencillos oficiales y los lados B lanzados por la banda en relación a este disco.

Os dejamos con el tracklist completo de esta reedición:

Tracklist de Loaded (Fully Re-loaded Edition)

Loaded: Original Album (remastered) –

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane”
“Rock & Roll”
“Cool It Down”
“New Age”

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ‘Round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (remastered) –

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane”
“Rock & Roll”
“Cool It Down”
“New Age”

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ’round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded: Full-length version (remastered):

Cara 1:

“Who Loves The Sun”
“Sweet Jane” – Full-length version*
“Rock & Roll” – Full-length version*
“Cool It Down”
“New Age” – Full-length version*

Cara 2:

“Head Held High”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“I Found A Reason”
“Train ‘Round The Bend”
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”

Loaded – Fully loaded version (remastered)

Cara 1:

“Ride Into The Sun” – Session outtake*
“Ocean” – Session outtake*
“I Love You” – Session outtake*
“I’m Sticking With You” – Session outtake*
“Rock & Roll” – Demo*
“Sad Song” – Demo*

Cara 2:

“I Found A Reason” – Demo*
“Satellite Of Love” – Demo*
“Oh Gin” – Demo*
“Walk And Talk” – Demo*
“Ocean” – Demo*
“I Love You” – Demo*
“Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall” – Demo*

Cara 3:

“Cool It Down” – Early version*
“Sweet Jane” – Early version*
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Early version*
“Head Held High” – Early version*
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Early version*
“Who Loves The Sun” – Alternate mix*

Cara 4:

“Sweet Jane” – Alternate mix*
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Alternate mix*
“Train ‘Round The Bend” – Alternate mix*
“Cool It Down” – Alternate mix*
“Head Held High” – Alternate mix*
“Rock & Roll” – Alternate mix*

Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded version (remastered)

Cara 1:

“I’m Waiting For The Man”
“White Light/White Heat”
“I’m Set Free”
“Sweet Jane”

Cara 2:

“Lonesome Cowboy Bill”
“New Age”
“Beginning To See The Light”
“I’ll Be Your Mirror”

Cara 3:

“Pale Blue Eyes”
“Candy Says”
“Sunday Morning”
“After Hours”

Cara 4:

“Femme Fatale”
“Some Kinda Love”
“Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Version two

Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)

Cara 1:

“I’m Waiting For The Man”*
“What Goes On”*
“Cool It Down”*

Cara 2:

“Sweet Jane”*
“Rock & Roll”*
“Some Kinda Love”*

Cara 3:

“New Age”*
“Candy Says”*
“Head Held High”*

Cara 4:

“Train ‘Round The Bend”*
“Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”*

7” singles

“Head Held High’ b/w ‘Train ‘Round The Bend” – French picture sleeve
“Rock & Roll’ b/w ‘Lonesome Cowboy Bill” – Cotillion sleeve
“Sweet Jane’ b/w ‘Rock & Roll” – German picture sleeve
“Who Loves The Sun’ b/w ‘Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” – Cotillion sleeve

