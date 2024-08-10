Vuelve el clásico: Green Day reeditan «American Idiot» con material inédito

Green Day conmemora el 20º aniversario de su icónico álbum American Idiot con una edición de lujo que saldrá el 25 de octubre. Esta edición digital deluxe incluye demos inéditos, caras B, versiones en vivo y canciones adicionales. Además, se lanzará una caja de 8 LPs que contará con un nuevo documental titulado 20 Years of American Idiot, junto con el documental de 2015 Heart Like a Hand Grenade.

El álbum American Idiot, el séptimo de Green Day, fue un éxito rotundo, alcanzando el número uno en las listas y ganando un Grammy al Mejor Álbum de Rock en 2005. La banda ya había reeditado sus álbumes Dookie (1994) y Nimrod (1997). Su álbum más reciente, Saviors, se lanzó este año.

La edición de lujo de American Idiot incluye una amplia variedad de contenido, desde versiones en directo de canciones como Holiday y Boulevard of Broken Dreams, hasta demos de Wake Me Up When September Ends y Whatsername. También se incluyen temas adicionales como Favorite Sony Shoplifter. Esta reedición promete ofrecer una mirada profunda y nostálgica a uno de los álbumes más influyentes de la banda.

Tracklist de Green Day – American Idiot (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

01 American Idiot

02 Jesus of Suburbia

03 Holiday

04 Boulevard of Broken Dreams

05 Are We the Waiting

06 St. Jimmy

07 Give Me Novacine

08 She’s a Rebel

09 Extraordinary Girl

10 Letterbomb

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends

12 Homecoming

13 Whatsername

Disco 2

01 American Idiot (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

02 Jesus of Suburbia (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

03 Holiday (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

04 Are We the Waiting (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

05 St. Jimmy (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

06 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan, 3/19/05)

07 Favorite Son

08 Shoplifter

09 Governator

10 Too Much Too Soon

11 Are We the Waiting (Live From VH1 Storytellers)

12 St. Jimmy (Live From VH1 Storytellers)

13 Give Me Novacaine (Live From VH1 Storytellers)

14 Homecoming (Live From VH1 Storytellers)

Disco 3

01 American Idiot (Demo)

02 American Idiot (Alt. Version) (Demo)

03 Jesus of Suburbia (Demo)

04 Holiday/Blvd. of Broken Dreams (Demo)

05 Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera (Demo)

06 Novacaine (Demo)

07 She’s a Rebel (Demo)

08 Radio Baghdad (Demo)

09 Cluster Bomb (Demo)

10 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Demo)

11 Homecoming (Nobody Likes You) (Demo)

12 Everyone’s Breaking Down (Demo)

13 Just Another Year (Demo)

14 Lowlife (Demo)

15 Whatsername (Demo)

Disco 4

01 American Idiot (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

02 Jesus of Suburbia (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

03 Holiday (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

04 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

05 Are We the Waiting (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

06 St. Jimmy (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

07 Give Me Novacaine (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

08 She’s a Rebel (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

09 Extraordinary Girl (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

10 Letterbomb (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

12 Homecoming (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

13 Whatsername (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

14 Minority (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

15 We Are the Champions (Live at Irving Plaza, New York, NY, 9/21/04)

