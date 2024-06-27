Jue 27 junio 2024
Van Morrison anuncia “New Arrangements And Duets” con colaboraciones estelares

Van Morrison ha anunciado su nuevo álbum titulado New Arrangements And Duets, que se lanzará el 27 de septiembre. Este trabajo incluirá material inédito grabado entre 2018 y 2019, con arreglos de big band seleccionados por Paul Moran y Chris White en 2014.

El álbum contará con colaboraciones de artistas como Willie NelsonJoss StoneCurtis Stigers y Kurt Elling. El sencillo principal, Choppin Wood, es un homenaje al difunto padre de Morrison y una versión original del tema apareció en su LP de 2002 Down The Road.

Los fans podrán adquirir el álbum en CD, vinilo negro estándar y una edición limitada en vinilo naranja.

Morrison también se embarcará en una serie de conciertos en Europa y un espectáculo en California más adelante este año. Las fechas incluyen actuaciones en DublínGloucestershireBelfast en julio, y en Los Ángeles en octubre.

Tracklist de New Arrangements And Duets

‘Ain’t Gonna Moan No More’ – with Kurt Elling
‘Broken Record’ – with Kurt Elling
‘Avalon of the Heart’
‘Close Enough for Jazz’ – with Curtis Stigers
‘I’ll Be Your Lover Too’
‘Only a Dream’
‘So Quiet in Here’
‘Someone Like You’ – with Joss Stone
‘The Beauty of the Days Gone By’
‘The Master’s Eyes’
‘So Complicated’
‘Choppin’ Wood’
‘You Gotta Make It Through the World’
‘What’s Wrong With This Picture’ – with Willie Nelson
‘Steal My Heart Away’ – with Willie Nelson

