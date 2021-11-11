Jack White anuncia la publicación de dos nuevos discos en 2022

Artista

Jack White

¿Por qué es noticia?

Jack White publicará dos nuevos álbumes el próximo año: Fear of the Dawn, que saldrá el 8 de abril, y Entering Heaven Alive, que se publicará el 22 de julio, ambos a través de su sello, Third Man Records.

De este modo, White pondrá fin a un silencio discográfico que se extendía desde Boarding House Reach en 2018.

Sobre la canción y el video

Hace poco conocíamos Taking Me Back, que hoy sabemos que irá incluida en Fear of the Dawn y para el que hoy descubrimos un nuevo videoclip dirigido por White y codirigido por Lauren Dunn.

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Tracklist de Fear of the Dawn

01 Taking Me Back

02 Fear of the Dawn

03 The White Raven

04 Hi-De-Ho [ft. Q-Tip]

05 Eosophobia

06 Into the Twilight

07 Dusk

08 What’s the Trick?

09 That Was Then (This Is Now)

10 Eosophobia (Reprise)

11 Morning, Noon and Night

12 Shedding My Velvet

Tracklist de Entering Heaven Alive

01 A Tip From You to Me

02 All Along the Way

03 Help Me Along

04 Love Is Selfish

05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

06 Queen of the Bees

07 A Tree on Fire From Within

08 If I Die Tomorrow

09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10 A Madman From Manhattan

11 Taking Me Back (Gently)