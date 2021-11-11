Jack White anuncia la publicación de dos nuevos discos en 2022

Artista
Jack White
¿Por qué es noticia?
Jack White publicará dos nuevos álbumes el próximo año: Fear of the Dawn, que saldrá el 8 de abril, y Entering Heaven Alive, que se publicará el 22 de julio, ambos a través de su sello, Third Man Records.
De este modo, White pondrá fin a un silencio discográfico que se extendía desde Boarding House Reach en 2018.
Sobre la canción y el video
Hace poco conocíamos Taking Me Back, que hoy sabemos que irá incluida en Fear of the Dawn y para el que hoy descubrimos un nuevo videoclip dirigido por White y codirigido por Lauren Dunn.
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Tracklist de Fear of the Dawn
01 Taking Me Back
02 Fear of the Dawn
03 The White Raven
04 Hi-De-Ho [ft. Q-Tip]
05 Eosophobia
06 Into the Twilight
07 Dusk
08 What’s the Trick?
09 That Was Then (This Is Now)
10 Eosophobia (Reprise)
11 Morning, Noon and Night
12 Shedding My Velvet
Tracklist de Entering Heaven Alive
01 A Tip From You to Me
02 All Along the Way
03 Help Me Along
04 Love Is Selfish
05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
06 Queen of the Bees
07 A Tree on Fire From Within
08 If I Die Tomorrow
09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
10 A Madman From Manhattan
11 Taking Me Back (Gently)