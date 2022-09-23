Sáb 24 septiembre 2022
Canción: Fred Again.. – «Bleu (better with time)’

Fred again.. tiene nuevo single titulado Bleu (better with time), que sirve como adelanto de su nuevo disco Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), que saldrá el 28 de octubre vía Atlantic.

Artista: Fred again..

Canción: Bleu (better with time)

Álbum: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Fecha de publicación: 28 de octubre

Sello: Atlantic Records

Fechas en directo: Por ahora, su gira no tiene fechas en España. Os dejamos las fechas confirmadas aquí:

NOVIEMBRE 2022

22 – Dublin, 3Olympia
25 – Amsterdam, AFAS
27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom
28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

DICIEMBRE 2022

1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall
3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

