Canción: Fred Again.. – «Bleu (better with time)’

Fred again.. tiene nuevo single titulado Bleu (better with time), que sirve como adelanto de su nuevo disco Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), que saldrá el 28 de octubre vía Atlantic.
Artista: Fred again..
Canción: Bleu (better with time)
Álbum: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Fecha de publicación: 28 de octubre
Sello: Atlantic Records
Fechas en directo: Por ahora, su gira no tiene fechas en España. Os dejamos las fechas confirmadas aquí:
NOVIEMBRE 2022
22 – Dublin, 3Olympia
25 – Amsterdam, AFAS
27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom
28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
DICIEMBRE 2022
1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall
3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre
7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton