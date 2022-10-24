Alien Tango, Ghouljaboy y Núria Graham, entre los primeros artistas confirmados para South By Southwest (SXSW) 2023

Ya se conocen los primeros 191 artistas que estarán presentes en la próxima edición del South By Southwest (SXSW) del próximo año, que tendrá lugar en Austin, Texas, con una duración de seis días desde el lunes 13 hasta el sábado 18 de marzo.
Entre los numerosos nombres, encontramos presencia española con artistas como Alien Tango, Ghouljaboy o Núria Graham, pero también una variada selección de bandas y artistas de los que hemos hablado con ocasiones aquí en CrazyMinds como Algiers, Coach Party, The Orielles o Flowerkid, entre muchos otros.
Si estás pensando en irte hasta Texas para vivir esta experiencia, te dejamos el listado completo a continuación:
250
Ailbhe Reddy
Albertine Sarges
Algiers
Alien Tango
Amber Arcades
Anna Salman
Ariel & The Culture
Armani White
ASHY
Automelodi
Avalanche Party
Baby; Baby: Explores The Reasons Why That Gum Is Still On The Sidewalk
Balimaya Project
Balming Tiger
Beatenberg
Been Stellar
Beenzino
Being Dead
Beverly Kills
Bibi Club
Big Bill
BIRTHH
bj wnjn
Blondshell
Bloomsday
Bones and Jones
Brighde Chaimbeul
Cafuné
Cailin Russo
Campfire Social
The Chairs
Chief Cleopatra
Chiiild
Choses Sauvages
CHROMA
Coach Party
Colin Gilmore
Constant Follower
Crawlers
Criibaby
Darling West
Data Animal
Dead Gowns
Dead Pony
Death And Vanilla
Demob Happy
Die Spitz
Disq
DoomCannon
Dream, Ivory
DYGL
Edie Bens
ena mori
Exit Kid
Far Caspian
Fat Tony
Flowerkid
foamboy
Folly Group
Foyer Red
Fragile Rock
fuvk
Germein
Ghouljaboy
GHUM
Ginevra Nervi
Gloria de Oliveira
Godcaster
The Golden Dregs
Grace Pettis
Great Gable
HARU NEMURI
Hayley Warner
Helen Ganya
Her Skin
Hope
Housewife
Iguana Death Cult
iLe
Immaterial Possession
Izzy Heltai
Jad Fair and The Placebos
Jaguar Jonze
James and the Cold Gun
Jane Weaver
Jazz re:freshed DJs
Jealous
Jeannel
Jembaa Groove
JessB
JESSWAR
JEVERSON
Jobber
Julie Doiron
Julie Odell
Kalush Orchestra
Kidd Kenn
Kiwi Jr.
Knifeplay
Krooked Kings
Kym Register
Ladaniva
layzi
Le Couleur
Lee Bains + The Glory Fires
Leesuho
Lemonade Shoelace
Letting Up Despite Great Faults
Living Hour
Lola Brooke
The Lounge Society
MANE
Marina Allen
Max Cooper
Medium Build
Meltt
M(h)aol
Mightmare
milk.
modernlove
Moritz Fasbender
MOSES
Mudd the student
mui zyu
Mynolia
Nadeem Din-Gabisi
NEMOPHILA
N’famady Kouyaté
Nisa
NTsKi
Núria Graham
Omega Sapien
Orchestra Gold
The Orielles
Orions Belte
Otoboke Beaver
Paisley Fields
Panic Shack
Pearla
Pickle Darling
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Plàsi
Plattenbau
poolblood
Poster Paints
Quarters of Change
Red Rum Club
Rett Madison
Ric Wilson
Robocobra Quartet
Ron Gallo
Rosie Darling
RVG
Saloon Dion
San Saba County
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Scorey
Sea Lemon
Sego
Shadow Show
Sid Simons
Silverbacks
Smut
Snøw
Somebody’s Child
Son Rompe Pera
Sophia Galaté
SPARKLING
spill tab
Steam Down
Sug Daniels
Sweet Pill
Tamzene
TC Superstar
Teenage Halloween
Thanya Iyer
Thao
TmbaTa Orchestra
Tomato Flower
The Trials of Cato
Tribe Mafia
The Vices
Vox Rea
The Wandering Hearts
Warm Human
Why Bonnie
Wynona Bleach
Yazmin Lacey
Yogetsu Akasaka
Your Grandparents
