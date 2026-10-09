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Nuevos discos 2026: lo que sale esta semana y todo lo que llega hasta marzo de 2027

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CrazyMinds
Autor: CrazyMinds
4 min.
Nuevos discos 2026: lo que sale esta semana y todo lo que llega hasta marzo de 2027

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¡Bienvenidos al calendario de nuevos discos de 2026 que mantenemos en CrazyMinds! Lo que sale esta semana, lo que llega en las próximas y lo que ya está anunciado para 2027. Recogemos indie, rock alternativo, electrónica y el pop que nos interesa, con fecha y sello de cada lanzamiento. Lo actualizamos cada lunes, y cuando hayamos escrito sobre un disco te enlazamos nuestra noticia o reseña.

Nuevos discos de esta semana (9 de octubre)

Lanzamientos de octubre

2 de octubre

7 de octubre

13 de octubre

  • Medalla – “Arquitectura del Caos – Vol. I” (EP) (Estudio Mazmorra)

16 de octubre

23 de octubre

30 de octubre

Lanzamientos de noviembre

6 de noviembre

13 de noviembre

20 de noviembre

27 de noviembre

  • Björk – “Björk Orkestral With the Hamrahlíð Choir” (directo) (One Little Independent)
  • EZEZEZ – “Burubero” (Lume!)

Lanzamientos de diciembre

4 de diciembre

11 de diciembre

Próximos lanzamientos 2027

Enero

Febrero

Marzo

¿Qué disco de esta lista esperas con más ganas?

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CrazyMinds
CrazyMinds
Toda la información sobre música indie desde 2010.