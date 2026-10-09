¡Bienvenidos al calendario de nuevos discos de 2026 que mantenemos en CrazyMinds! Lo que sale esta semana, lo que llega en las próximas y lo que ya está anunciado para 2027. Recogemos indie, rock alternativo, electrónica y el pop que nos interesa, con fecha y sello de cada lanzamiento. Lo actualizamos cada lunes, y cuando hayamos escrito sobre un disco te enlazamos nuestra noticia o reseña.
Nuevos discos de esta semana (9 de octubre)
- Toundra – “Siete”. El séptimo disco de los madrileños sale autoeditado, sin sello detrás
- BODEGA – “All Inside Aquarium” (Chrysalis). Cuarto disco de los neoyorquinos y el primero con Chrysalis
- Teenage Fanclub – “Do Not Dare To Dream” (Merge). Los escoceses siguen fieles a la melodía de guitarras que les sostiene desde hace más de tres décadas
- Cameron Winter – “Live at Carnegie Hall” (Partisan/PIAS). El cantante de Geese lleva a disco su concierto en el Carnegie Hall de Nueva York
- Marina Herlop – “Dja Dja” (autoeditado). La catalana lo publica por su cuenta
- Andy Bell & Masal – “Common Primitives”
- Basht. – “Poor Advice”
- Chase & Status – “Generic Everything” (2RUFF)
- Chloe Slater – “Riot Youth”
- Death Valley Girls – “Welcome to Earth” (Suicide Squeeze)
- Greta Van Fleet – “Palace for the People”
- HAAi – “DIGITiSE” (Mute)
- Jamie T – “Ghosts (100 Days of Morning)” (Polydor)
- Madee – “Bury Me In The Craters Of The Moon” (BCore/Cydonia/Cielos Estrellados)
- Pet Shop Boys – “A Man from the Future”
- Remi Wolf – “Mud”
- The Tallest Man On Earth – “Just Beyond Endless Mountain” (Anti-)
- Tramhaus – “Blister” (Subroutine)
- Troye Sivan – “She’s the Best”
- unpeople – “we are unpeople”
Lanzamientos de octubre
2 de octubre
- Johnny Marr – “The Age Of Everything” (BMG)
- Blossoms – “Songs From The Wedding Cake”
- Fat Dog – “Cancel Me (I’m Tired)” (Domino)
- Greg Freeman – “All Set The Bone” (Transgressive/Canvasback)
- Meshell Ndegeocello – “Synonym” (Blue Note)
- Susanne Sundfør & Kit Downes – “Revelations of Divine Love” (Bella Union)
- Swans – “Newly Sentient Being” (directo) (Young God)
- Victoria Monét – “Frequency of Love” (Lovett Music/RCA)
- Wishy – “Nature’s Pill” (Winspear)
7 de octubre
13 de octubre
- Medalla – “Arquitectura del Caos – Vol. I” (EP) (Estudio Mazmorra)
16 de octubre
- Fontaines D.C. – “Dopamine Chamber” (XL Recordings)
- Lori Meyers – “Disonancia”
- The Avalanches – “No Bad Memories”
- Brian Eno – “Another Day on Earth / Drawn From Life (reediciones)” (Opal)
- Caspian – “Caspian” (Wax Bodega)
- Eels – “COOKIE HAPPENED” (E Works/PIAS)
- Rachel Chinouriri – “I think I spoke too soon” (Parlophone)
23 de octubre
- Ghostemane – “AM:FM” (Blackmage)
- Viva Belgrado – “Mientras el Guadalquivir fluye y fluye y fluye” (Fueled By Salmorejo)
- Michael Kiwanuka – “FUDGE” (Interscope)
- Swervedriver – “Raise: Demos” (Outer Battery)
- The Snuts – “Joy In Short Moments” (Happy Artist/Virgin)
30 de octubre
- Clinic – “Wild In The Streets” (Domino)
- DIIV – “ZIRP!” (Fantasy)
- Queens of the Stone Age – “Perfecth” (Matador)
- Ex:Re – “Save As” (4AD)
- Nickelback – “Everything Under the Sun” (Virgin)
- The Big Moon – “Forever” (Fiction)
Lanzamientos de noviembre
6 de noviembre
- Cariño – “Pop! Magic! Tragedy!” (Sonido Muchacho)
- Kings Of Leon – “O My Beloved” (Love Tap Records/Virgin)
- Rex Orange County – “Dream Fatigue” (AWAL)
- Skepta – “The Fork and Knife” (Big Smoke/Epic)
- Ane Brun – “I Thought We Were the Same” (BMG)
- Django Django – “Doveland” (Clouds Hill)
- La Roux – “Old Flames”
- Oso Oso – “an exchange of information” (Feral Twin)
- Shygirl – “Swallow!” (Because)
- Spanish Love Songs – “Future Nausea” (Pure Noise)
- Sufjan Stevens – “Worst Christmas Ever!” (Asthmatic Kitty)
13 de noviembre
- U2 – “Carnaval De Luz” (Island)
- Los Punsetes – “Un río de angustia desbocada” (Sonido Muchacho)
- Royal Blood – “Dead Company” (Warner)
- Kim Deal – “Live at the Barbican” (4AD)
- The Flaming Lips – “At War With The Mystics (reedición)” (Rhino/Warner)
20 de noviembre
- R.E.M. – “Reveal (reedición 25 aniversario)” (Craft Recordings)
- Sebadoh – “Harmacy (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition)” (Sub Pop)
27 de noviembre
- Björk – “Björk Orkestral With the Hamrahlíð Choir” (directo) (One Little Independent)
- EZEZEZ – “Burubero” (Lume!)
Lanzamientos de diciembre
4 de diciembre
- Morphine – “Cocoon” (Partisan)
- Slayyyter – “Wor$t Man in America” (RECORDS/Columbia)
11 de diciembre
- Billy Joel – “Turnstiles (reedición)” (Columbia/Legacy)
- Robbie Bennett – “Steloken” (American Dreams)
- Robbie Bennett – “Circulation” (American Dreams)
Próximos lanzamientos 2027
Enero
- 8 de enero: Shed Seven – “Shed Seven” (Cooking Vinyl)
- 8 de enero: Mogwai – “Happy Tears (recopilatorio)” (Rock Action)
- 15 de enero: Friendly Fires – “Dig Deeper” (LAB Records)
- 15 de enero: Lambrini Girls – “No Refunds” (City Slang)
- 15 de enero: Mei Semones – “Howl” (Verve/Interscope)
- 22 de enero: Palaye Royale – “Amsterdamage” (Sumerian)
- 22 de enero: Balaclava – “MONEY GLITCH” (Mothland)
- 22 de enero: Kate Nash – “Cailín” (Kill Rock Stars)
- 22 de enero: Knifeplay – “What Is Truth?” (Double Double Whammy)
- 29 de enero: Death From Above 1979 – “Private Lives” (Last Gang/MNRK)
- 29 de enero: Mandrake Handshake – “Laputa” (Tip Top Recordings)
Febrero
- 12 de febrero: Sugababes – “Sugababes”
- 12 de febrero: Sleeper – “End of the World” (Gorsky Records)
- 26 de febrero: GANS – “GANS” (Strap Originals)
- 26 de febrero: Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – “Flying Blind” (Gibson)
- 26 de febrero: David Sylvian – “The Distance Between the Killer and the Killing” (NANOQ)
- 26 de febrero: Delivery – “Zone 3” (Heavenly)
Marzo
- 5 de marzo: Liars – “A Ban On Plastic Bag Bans” (Mute)
- 12 de marzo: Erasure – “Radio!! Radio!!” (Mute)
- 19 de marzo: Bullet For My Valentine – “Social Apocalypse” (Spinefarm)
¿Qué disco de esta lista esperas con más ganas?
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